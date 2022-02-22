Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Caitlyn Jenner buys W Series team for 2022 season Next / W Series CEO defends double champion Chadwick's surprise return
W Series News

Chadwick announces surprise W Series return with Jenner Racing

Reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will return to contest her third title in 2022, driving for Caitlyn Jenner's new team.

Chadwick announces surprise W Series return with Jenner Racing
Megan White
By:
Listen to this article

Double champion Chadwick, who has won six races and finished on the podium in all except two of her 14 starts, joins Olympic champion Jenner's new outfit from Veloce Racing.

Chadwick beat Alice Powell to the 2021 title after a close-fought season-long battle, entering the final double-header at the Circuit of the Americas level on points.

The Williams Formula 1 development driver had previously said she had no plans to return to the series, telling Motorsport.com in November that she "didn't think it would make sense for me to return to W Series".

Following Tuesday's announcement, Chadwick said: "I am really excited to be returning to W Series to defend my title. To be asked to return by Jenner Racing was an opportunity I didn't think twice about.

"Together, we are focused on doing all we can to win title number three. I have spoken to Caitlyn Jenner and her vision for the team is amazing. I have zero doubt that she will be able to help take my career to the next level and open doors for me internationally.

"This is a big development year for me. I have plans to run a supporting racing programme and I have made no secret of my desire to compete in F3 and F2.

Read Also:

"But timing is everything and the opportunity that W Series gives me to get more competitive experience at world-class circuits is a key step on my journey towards competing in F1.

"I would like to thank W Series for their continued support, and I am looking forward to kicking off season three in Miami."

CEO Catherine Bond Muir said: "Jamie is an exceptional talent who has helped elevate the profile of W Series and inspire the next generation of female racing drivers with her performances on track – which have seen her become a two-time W Series champion – and off it where she has articulated our mission passionately and eloquently to a global audience.

"We are delighted that she has decided to defend her title, and I can't wait to watch her race at eight iconic circuits on the Formula 1 calendar for the Jenner Racing team."

W Series' 2022 calendar was confirmed in January, featuring its first ever Asian round and visiting five new venues.

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Prime

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
16 h
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
