W Series / Le Castellet News

Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series France race

Jamie Chadwick has been handed a two-place grid penalty for the W Series race in France, handing Beitske Visser her maiden series pole.

Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series France race
Listen to this article

The Briton was quickest in Friday’s qualifying session, setting a time of 2m02.235s to top the timesheet, just 0.011s ahead of Visser.

But she has now been handed a two-place penalty for crossing the white line at the pit-lane exit in the closing stages, demoting her to third.

It hands Visser, the 2019 series runner-up, her first pole position, and promotes Nerea Marti to second.

Chadwick will now start from third as she chases her seventh consecutive win, having taken victory at every race so far this season, as well as the final two of 2021.

Marta Garcia will line up alongside Chadwick on the second row, with Belen Garcia rounding off the top five.

Speaking after receiving the penalty, Chadwick said it “was justified”, adding: “It was my mistake and I knew I’d done it straight away so I was a bit nervous about it in the session.

“It wasn’t anything intentional, with the low light and the way the white lines are with the reflections it was a bit hard to see. I was looking in my mirrors and made the correction but by that time the damage had been done.

“After that, I just tried to get my head down, do the lap and get pole, and I knew whatever will be will be afterwards. It’s a bit frustrating as usually it’s just a reprimand, but they judge it on a case-by-case basis and I’d crossed it by quite a bit.

“The race will be tough because the two in front of me are pretty quick, but I’ve got the pace to challenge them so hopefully we’ll get a good start.

“It’s a track where you can overtake, but it’s going to be a long, hot race so I’ll get my head down and see how it goes.”

Beitske Visser, Sirin Racing

Beitske Visser, Sirin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Visser said she was “delighted to get pole position, but it was a bit of a double feeling at the time!”

She continued: “Yes, I’m back up there but it was only one hundredth to Jamie [Chadwick].

“Practice was also good this morning, so the confidence we have in the race pace means we can fight for the win.

“After practice, we looked at the data and a couple of points where I could improve as the track is very different to this morning when we were the first ones out.

“For qualifying, the track was fully rubbered-in and the temperature was higher, so it changes the balance and you have to adapt your driving a little bit.

“The race is going to be hotter so that will be tricky, but I’m starting from the best place.”

