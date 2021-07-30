Hungaroring W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice

The reigning champion, driving for Veloce Racing, set her quickest time in the first half of the session, with a 1m43.317s making her the only driver to break into the 1m43s.

Visser, driving for M Forbes Motorsport, was second quickest in the half-hour session, with Fabienne Wohlwend, who took second in the last race at Silverstone, in third, almost a second behind Chadwick.

Marta Garcia was fourth-quickest in her Puma-sponsored car, 1.2 seconds off the pace, with current championship leader Alice Powell in fifth.

Both W Series Academy drivers impressed, with Irina Sidorkova and Nerea Marti in sixth and seventh respectively.

Emma Kimilainen, who finished fourth at Silverstone, only managed 10th, while Sarah Moore, who currently sits third in the standings, finished in 16th with a 1m45.499s.

Marti was first out on track at the Hungaroring for the only practice session of the weekend, followed by the two Veloce cars of Chadwick and Bruna Tomaselli.

Moore, Eaton and Sidorkova all ran wide at Turn 4 – an area which also caused trouble in the earlier FIA Formula 3 practice session.

Halfway through the session, Chadwick was leading from Visser in a battle reminiscent of 2019.

There was a yellow flag in the final sector in the last seconds of practice when Belen Garcia, driving for Scuderia W, spun off the track and ended up in the run-off, but she managed to get the car going again to finish the session.

Chadwick will be hoping to regain the championship from fellow Brit Powell this weekend, with the latter having taken two wins to Chadwick’s one so far this season.

Qualifying for Saturday’s race will take place this afternoon.

Practice results:

Cla Nº Driver Entrant Time Delay 1 55 Jamie Chadwick Veloce Racing 1'43.317 2 95 Beitske Visser M. Forbes Motorsport 1'44.089 0.772 3 5 F.Wohlwend Bunker Racing 1'44.424 1.107 4 19 Marta Garcia Puma W Series Team 1'44.515 1.198 5 27 Alice Powell Racing X 1'44.613 1.296 6 51 Irina Sidorkova W Series Academy 1'44.842 1.525 7 32 Nerea Martí W Series Academy 1'44.959 1.642 8 20 Caitlin Wood Puma W Series Team 1'45.031 1.714 9 44 Abbie Eaton Ecurie W 1'45.065 1.748 10 17 Ayla Agren M. Forbes Motorsport 1'45.260 1.943 11 7 Emma Kimiläinen Ecurie W 1'45.267 1.950 12 21 Jessica Hawkins Racing X 1'45.372 2.055 13 54 Miki Koyama Sirin Racing 1'45.402 2.085 14 22 Belén García Scuderia W 1'45.485 2.168 15 97 Bruna Tomaselli Veloce Racing 1'45.487 2.170 16 26 Sarah Moore Scuderia W 1'45.499 2.182 17 37 Sabré Cook Bunker Racing 1'46.013 2.696 18 11 Vicky Piria Sirin Racing 1'46.764 3.447