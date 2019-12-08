ROKiT unveiled as W Series' first sponsor

The Global telecommunications company, which also backs the Venturi Formula E team and sponsored six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's brother Nic in the BTCC in 2019, has agreed a "multi-year" partnership with the all-female championship.

As part of what the series calls a "major" sponsorship agreement, ROKiT branding will appear on all 20 cars as well as every driver's overalls from season.

Excluding the partners currently associated with the W Series, ROKiT becomes the first sponsor of the championship since it was launched in October 2018.

"We’ve been amazed by the progress made and the success achieved by W Series since it smashed into the world of motorsport, and we really want to be a big part of its future as it develops over the next few years," said ROKiT chairman Jonathan Kendrick.

"Like W Series, ROKiT is a young, ambitious, tech-driven company making waves at the leading edge of our industry, and this partnership is an absolute natural fit for us.”

A W Series showcar featuring the ROKiT launch livery will be on display at the 2019 Autosport Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Sunday evening. The full race livery will then be unveiled ahead of the start of the 2020 season.

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said: “We’re thrilled to welcome ROKiT to W Series.

“As a high-tech, disruptive, customer-focused brand, ROKiT sits comfortably alongside W Series and its mission to change the face of motorsport and we’re delighted that we’ll be racing together in the coming years.

"It’s also exciting to see a brand that’s already present in Formula 1, Formula E and other well-established race series, recognising and supporting opportunities for women in sport, and taking immediate action. We expect this to be an emerging trend in 2020.”

The series has announced an initial six-round calendar for its 2020 season, which will start at the new Igora Drive circuit in Russia in May, but will confirm additional races soon.