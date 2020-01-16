W Series joins F1 support bill for Mexico City, Austin

Following a successful first season in 2019 with six rounds supporting DTM events, the organisation has been in discussion with F1 for some months about the possibility of hooking up with Grand Prix weekends.

The US and Mexico were obvious choice because two back-to-back weekends some six weeks after the European season made sense logistically in terms of transport of cars and equipment, as well as personnel.

In addition the regular support series, the FIA F2 and F3 championships, do not feature at either event, so there is space in the weekend schedule. The W Series races will take place on Saturday.

The full schedule now includes eight race weekends, with new events at St Petersburg, Anderstorp and Monza already announced.