Previous / COTA W Series: Chadwick tops FP1 for season finale
W Series / COTA News

W Series US: Chadwick tops second practice cut short by red flag

By:

Jamie Chadwick topped the second W Series practice at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday in a session cut short by a red flag.

W Series US: Chadwick tops second practice cut short by red flag

The joint driver standings leader set a 2m05.673s to take the top spot, closely followed by Abbi Pulling, less than 0.2s behind her.

Chadwick, driving for Veloce Racing, also led first practice, while Pulling also finished second in the earlier session for the PUMA team in just her third race weekend in the series.

2019 runner-up Beitske Visser (M Forbes Motorsport) came third, as she did in the earlier session, with PUMA’s Marta Garcia in fourth and title contender Alice Powell in fifth for Racing X.

The session was red-flagged after Abbie Eaton (Ecurie W) span in Sector 1 with seven minutes of running remaining and was unable to restart her engine, leaving her stranded in the middle of the track.

Chadwick and Powell head into the season finale joint on 109 points, with the latter leading with three wins, having won last time out at Zandvoort, to Chadwick’s two.

Chadwick was top of the timesheet 10 minutes into the session, with a 2m06.750s putting her almost half a second clear of her second-placed team-mate Bruna Tomaselli.

Caitlin Wood, Alice Powell

Caitlin Wood, Alice Powell

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jessica Hawkins (Racing X) moved up into second at the halfway mark, setting a 2m07.085s to split the two Veloce-sponsored cars.

Returning to the track for the second stint, Bunker Racing’s Sabre Cook took the second-quickest spot at her home race, just 0.1s off Chadwick’s time.

Visser pipped Chadwick to the top spot with 10 minutes to go, setting a 2m06.619s before bettering her own time by 0.2s, but Chadwick reclaimed the lead seconds later, going 0.5s clear.

This is the first weekend to see two W Series races, with the drivers’ best times in qualifying setting the grid for the first race, on Saturday evening, while their second-best time will determine the starting grid for race two on Sunday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019

