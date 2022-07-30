W Series Hungary: Powell finally ends Chadwick's winning run
Alice Powell ended Jamie Chadwick's W Series winning streak with a lights-to-flag victory at the Hungaroring, fending off late pressure from the reigning champion to clinch the win.
