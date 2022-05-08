Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / W Series Miami: Chadwick takes victory in dramatic showdown
W Series / Miami News

W Series Miami: Chadwick claims double with lights-to-flag victory

Jamie Chadwick took her second W Series win of the weekend in Miami on Sunday, marking her fourth consecutive series victory.

Megan White
By:
W Series Miami: Chadwick claims double with lights-to-flag victory
Listen to this article

The double champion led from lights to flag to do the double, having taken victory from second place on Saturday.

It was a trouble-free race for the Williams development driver, who started on pole before cruising to victory almost three seconds ahead despite Nerea Marti's best efforts to cut down Chadwick's lead.

Chadwick has now been on the podium for every race since the second round of 2021 at the Red Bull Ring, and once again leads the championship.

Marti took her second series podium, finishing in second place, with Alice Powell in third despite suffering a broken wing after contact with Emma Kimilainen on the penultimate lap, giving the 2021 runner-up her 10th series podium.

There was a fierce battle for second throughout the race, with Marti and Kimilainen trading places several times in the first half of the race.

Powell also got in on the action, almost taking third place on lap eight, but struggled for pace behind Kimilainen.

Powell and Kimilainen's contact came with just minutes left of the race, with the Finn losing the rear at Turn 17 and Powell unable to avoid her.

Despite suffering a broken wing and making contact with the wall, Powell held on for third, with Kimilainen falling back to fifth, having had a similar incident in Saturday's race.

Abbi Pulling set the fastest lap of the race on lap seven while running in ninth, but managed to make it up to sixth place by the chequered flag, having passed Beitske Visser and Sarah Moore in the last few laps.

Visser finished in seventh, with Moore in eighth and Marta Garcia in ninth.

The Spaniard was stripped of her maiden podium from Saturday's race, having taken second place, after receiving a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Kimilainen on the last lap.

Chloe Chambers was the highest placed rookie in 10th, while Fabienne Wohlwend, who qualified in fifth place but lined up on the grid 10th having received a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision in Race 1, took 11th.

W Series returns at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 20-22 May.

shares
comments
W Series Miami: Chadwick takes victory in dramatic showdown
Previous article

W Series Miami: Chadwick takes victory in dramatic showdown
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt Miami GP
Formula 1

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt

W Series Miami: Chadwick takes victory in dramatic showdown Miami
W Series

W Series Miami: Chadwick takes victory in dramatic showdown

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime
FIA F3

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Latest news

W Series Miami: Chadwick claims double with lights-to-flag victory
W Series W Series

W Series Miami: Chadwick claims double with lights-to-flag victory

W Series Miami: Chadwick takes victory in dramatic showdown
W Series W Series

W Series Miami: Chadwick takes victory in dramatic showdown

W Series Miami: Marti snatches pole in red-flagged qualifying
W Series W Series

W Series Miami: Marti snatches pole in red-flagged qualifying

Toyota Racing Series to loan cars to W Series
W Series W Series

Toyota Racing Series to loan cars to W Series

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Prime

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.