Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / COTA W Series: Chadwick tops red-flagged second practice
W Series / COTA Qualifying report

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell ninth

By:

Abbi Pulling will start on pole for the first W Series race in Austin, while joint points leader Jamie Chadwick lines up in the top spot for the championship decider.

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell ninth

The drivers’ quickest times set the grid for race one, taking place later on Saturday, while their second-fastest times decide the field for race two on Sunday.

Pulling, who has raced predominantly in British F4 this season, set a 2m05.633s on just her third race weekend in the series to take a maiden category pole position in the Puma-liveried car.

Chadwick (Veloce Racing) finished the session in second, but will start from pole on Sunday courtesy of a second-best time that was quicker than anybody else could manage.

Her fortunes contrasted starkly with title rival Alice Powell (Racing X), who entered the weekend level on points with 2019 champion Chadwick, having scored three wins this season to Chadwick's two.

Powell will start race one from tenth and race two in ninth.

Scuderia W’s Belen Garcia will start third for the first race, with stablemate Sarah Moore in fourth and Emma Kimilainen (Ecurie W) in fifth.

Pulling will start alongside Chadwick on the front row for race two, with Sarah Moore in third, Marta Garcia in fourth and Beitske Visser in fifth.

After all 18 drivers had posted their first quick laps, Chadwick led from Pulling with a 2m06.911s putting her almost 0.5s ahead of the 18-year-old, who later had her lap deleted for track limits.

Moore soon went quicker on a 2m06.415s, before Pulling went quickest on her second lap with a 2m06.239s.

Powell moved up into third after 10 minutes of the session, although almost 0.5s behind Pulling, just 0.01s ahead of Chadwick.

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

After Chadwick bettered Powell's time to take third at the 13-minute mark, Powell came in for fresh tyres while Chadwick elected to stay out for an extra lap.

Times tumbled with less than 10 minutes of the session remaining, as Belen Garcia went second-quickest to jump ahead of Moore, while Norwegian Ayla Agren went fourth for M Forbes Motorsport.

Pulling and Chadwick tussled for the top spot in the last five minutes, with the former narrowly holding onto provisional pole, while Powell slipped back, only getting back into the top 10 with two minutes remaining.

Caitlin Wood, driving in place of Irina Sidorkova for the W Series Academy team, prompted a brief yellow flag seconds before the end of the session with a spin in Sector 1.

Sabre Cook will start her home race for Bunker Racing in 12th.

Miki Koyama was forced out of qualifying after suffering from damaged rear suspension at the halfway mark, but her earlier times were enough to put her P15 for the first race.

shares
comments
COTA W Series: Chadwick tops red-flagged second practice

Previous article

COTA W Series: Chadwick tops red-flagged second practice
Load comments
More from
Megan White
COTA W Series: Chadwick tops red-flagged second practice COTA
Video Inside
W Series

COTA W Series: Chadwick tops red-flagged second practice

COTA W Series: Chadwick tops FP1 for season finale COTA
Video Inside
W Series

COTA W Series: Chadwick tops FP1 for season finale

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime
W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

Trending Today

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Live: Follow final US GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow final US GP practice as it happens

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell ninth
W Series W Series

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell ninth

GoDaddy to sponsor Danica Patrick at Daytona and Indy 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

GoDaddy to sponsor Danica Patrick at Daytona and Indy 500

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019

Latest news

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell ninth
W Series W Series

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell ninth

COTA W Series: Chadwick tops red-flagged second practice
Video Inside
W Series W Series

COTA W Series: Chadwick tops red-flagged second practice

COTA W Series: Chadwick tops FP1 for season finale
Video Inside
W Series W Series

COTA W Series: Chadwick tops FP1 for season finale

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied
Video Inside
W Series W Series

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.