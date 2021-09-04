Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell
W Series / Zandvoort Race report

Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick

By:

Alice Powell took her third W Series win of the season at Zandvoort, drawing level in the points standings with pre-event leader Jamie Chadwick as polesitter Emma Kimilainen finished third.

Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick

Starting second, Powell swept up the inside of Spa winner Kimilainen to take the lead at Turn 10 on lap six.

Chadwick (Veloce Racing) had looked sure to catch her fellow Brit at points, but Racing X’s Powell had built up a substantial lead at the 20-minute mark and crossed the line 2.8 seconds ahead after 20 laps.

The two title protagonists both sit on 109 points with two races to go at the Circuit of the Americas and Mexico City, although Powell has more three wins to Chadwick's two. Nearest rival Kimilainen sits 34 points behind.

W Series Academy driver Nerea Marti held her fourth position on the grid to the flag ahead of Jess Hawkins and Belen Garcia.

Kimilainen survived dipping a wheel into the gravel at Turn 12 on the formation lap to lead at the start, with Powell and Chadwick staying close behind her into Tarzan.

Behind the leaders, Belen Garcia took seventh at Turn 4 from a slow-starting Abbi Pulling - who had dropped from fifth in her second W Series start.

With five minutes complete, Kimilainen had built up a 1.1 second lead over Powell, while Chadwick followed close behind her.

The 2019 champion had set the fastest lap in the early stages, but Powell soon went quicker and closed rapidly on Kimilainen.

Powell sold Kimilainen the dummy at the Turn 10 left-hander on lap six, before Chadwick followed past onto the pit straight later around the same lap.

Kimilainen quickly fell back from the leaders, but held Marti at bay behind her, as Powell edged away from Chadwick.

With overtaking at a premium on the fast Zandvoort sweeps, Chadwick stayed behind to the flag as Powell scored her first win since Silverstone in July.

On the final lap, Powell's protege Pulling passed Garcia at Turn 3 in a great overtake to take seventh position.

Having missed last week's race at Spa after a huge qualifying shunt at Eau Rouge, Beitske Visser finished 12th - struggling all weekend with sore ribs and engine problems.

Bruna Tomaselli finished 17th after a formation lap spin.

 Race results:

Cla # Drivers Gap
1 27 United Kingdom Alice Powell
2 55 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick
2.871
3 7 Finland Emma Kimilainen
9.913
4 32 Nerea Martí
12.157
5 21 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins
13.944
6 44 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton
14.996
7 49 Abbi Pulling
15.889
8 22 Belén García
16.637
9 26 United Kingdom Sarah Moore
17.357
10 54 Japan Miki Koyama
20.943
11 11 Italy Vicky Piria
21.937
12 95 Netherlands Beitske Visser
22.126
13 51 Irina Sidorkova
22.714
14 37 United States Sabre Cook
31.479
15 17 Norway Ayla Agren
31.664
16 5 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend
41.428
17 97 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli
48.240
18 19 Spain Marta Garcia
49.462
View full results
shares
comments
Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell

Previous article

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

1 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams

3
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

4
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

2 h
5
World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

7 h
Latest news
Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick
WS

Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick

1 h
Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell
WS

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell

Sep 3, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime
WS

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

Sep 3, 2021
Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell
WS

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

Sep 3, 2021
Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
WS

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Sep 2, 2021
Latest videos
W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race at Spa 00:32
W Series
Aug 29, 2021

W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race at Spa

W Series: Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash 00:44
W Series
Aug 28, 2021

W Series: Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

W Series: Chadwick tops practice ahead of Wohlwend 00:32
W Series
Aug 27, 2021

W Series: Chadwick tops practice ahead of Wohlwend

W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice 00:41
W Series
Jul 30, 2021

W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice

Alice Powell talks W Series 11:51
W Series
Jul 28, 2021

Alice Powell talks W Series

More from
Megan White
Zandvoort F3: Martins claims maiden victory in dramatic race Zandvoort
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Martins claims maiden victory in dramatic race

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime
W Series

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

Trending Today

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class
WEC WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

Stadium Super Trucks moves Las Vegas date
Offroad Offroad

Stadium Super Trucks moves Las Vegas date

Where are they now? – Bill McAnally continues to make a difference
NASCAR NASCAR

Where are they now? – Bill McAnally continues to make a difference

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019
Why W Series is more than just a last chance Prime

Why W Series is more than just a last chance

The W Series has effectively taken the place of the Formula 3 European Championship, but can it really be considered a junior single-seater series? The new category must now define its identity.

W Series
May 2, 2019

Latest news

Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick
W Series W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell
W Series W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime
W Series W Series

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell
W Series W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.