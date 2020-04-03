WEC
WEC / Breaking news

WEC shelves winter calendar format for 2021

WEC shelves winter calendar format for 2021
Apr 3, 2020, 2:00 PM

The FIA World Endurance Championship has issued an updated calendar for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign and revealed the following season will not begin until at least March 2021.

With the Automobile Club de l'Ouest having already announced that this year's running of Le Mans had been moved back to mid-September as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new date has been revealed the for the likewise postponed Spa race.

That will take place on August 15, while the season will conclude with another eight-hour fixture in Bahrain, which replaces the cancelled Sebring 1000 Miles and thus keeps the 2019/20 schedule at eight races.

With the 2020/21 season now not beginning until March 2021, the Silverstone race planned for September and November's Fuji round have been shelved. Also affected is the revived Kyalami race, which had been pencilled in for February.

WEC boss Gerard Neveu commented: “The evolution of this global health crisis has left us with little choice. It is today impossible to consider organising an international motorsport event before the summer, so we have rearranged the calendar accordingly while keeping the same number of events on the schedule. 

“However, we must be prepared for some big changes for next season because we will have to incorporate many parameters, starting with the inevitable economic difficulties that are to come. 

“For the time being our overriding concern is for everyone's good health, and we hope that everyone will take good care of themselves and their loved ones in the weeks to come.”

The start time for Le Mans has also been shifted from 16.00 to 14.30 local time, ostensibly to allow for more daylight running in the early stages of the race.

More to follow

Revised 2019/20 WEC calendar:

Date Venue Time/Distance
1 September 2019 United Kingdom Silverstone 4 hours
13 October 2019 Japan Fuji 6 hours
17 November 2019 China Shanghai 4 hours
14 December 2019  Bahrain 8 hours
1 February 2020 Brazil Interlagos 6 hours
15 August 2020  Spa 6 hours
19-20 September 2020  Le Mans 24 hours
21 November 2020  Bahrain 8 hours

