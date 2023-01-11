Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / WEC reveals 2023 entry list, 13 cars in Hypercar class Next / Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected
WEC Special feature

The 2023 WEC season entry list in full

Check out the full entry list for the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season, complete with all the drivers that have been announced so far.

The 2023 WEC season entry list in full
Listen to this article

Team Car Confirmed drivers

Hypercar - 13 cars

* will miss Sebring opener
2  Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh

 Earl Bamber

 Alex Lynn

 Richard Westbrook
4  Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680

 Tom Dillmann

 Esteban Guerrieri

 Jacques Villeneuve
5 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

 Dane Cameron

 Michael Christensen

 Frederic Makowiecki
6 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

 Kevin Estre

Germany Andre Lotterer

 Laurens Vanthoor
7  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Mike Conway

 Kamui Kobayashi

 Jose Maria Lopez
8  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Sebastien Buemi

 Brendon Hartley

 Ryo Hirakawa
38*  Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963

China Yifei Ye

TBA

TBA
50  Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

 Antonio Fuoco

 Miguel Molina

 Nicklas Nielsen
51  Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

 Alessandro Pier Guidi

 James Calado

 Antonio Giovinazzi
93  Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

 Paul di Resta

 Mikkel Jensen

 Jean-Eric Vergne
94  Peugeot TotalEnergies
 Peugeot 9X8

 Loic Duval

 Gustavo Menezes

 Nico Muller
99* Germany Proton Competition Porsche 963

 Gianmaria Bruni

TBA

TBA
708  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007

 Romain Dumas

TBA

TBA

LMP2 - 11 cars
9  Prema Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Juan Manuel Correa

TBA

TBA
10  Vector Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ryan Cullen

TBA

TBA
22  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Phil Hanson

 Filipe Albuquerque

TBA
23  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Oliver Jarvis

 Tom Blomqvist

 Josh Pierson
28  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

 David Heinemeier Hansson

 Pietro Fittipaldi

 Oliver Rasmussen
31  Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

Indonesia Sean Gelael

TBA

TBA
34 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Jakub Smiechowski

 Fabio Scherer

TBA
35  Alpine Elf Team Alpine A470-Gibson

 Matthieu Vaxiviere

TBA

TBA
36  Alpine Elf Team Alpine A470-Gibson

 Andre Negrao

TBA

TBA
41  Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

 Rui Andrade

TBA

TBA
63  Prema Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Doriane Pin

TBA

TBA

GTE Am - 14 cars
21  AF Corse
 Ferrari 488 GTE

 Stefano Costantini

Simon Mann

Belgium Ulysse de Pauw
25 Oman ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage

Oman Ahmad Al Harthy

 Michael Dinan

Ireland Charlie Eastwood
33  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Ben Keating

Netherlands Nicky Catsburg

TBA
54  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Thomas Flohr

 Francesco Castellacci

TBA
56 Germany Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR-19

 PJ Hyett

 Gunnar Jeanette

TBA
57  Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE

 Takeshi Kimura

 Scott Huffaker

 Daniel Serra
60  Iron Lynx
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Claudio Schiavoni

TBA

TBA
77 Germany Dempsey-Proton Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

Germany Christian Ried

TBA

TBA
83  Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Luis Perez Companc

TBA

TBA
85  Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Rahel Frey

 Sarah Bovy

 Michelle Gatting
86  GR Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Michael Wainwright

TBA

TBA
88 Germany Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Harry Tincknell

TBA

TBA
98  NorthWest AMR
 Aston Martin Vantage

 Paul Dalla Lana

TBA

TBA
777  D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage

 Satoshi Hoshino

 Tomonobu Fujii

 Casper Stevenson
shares
comments
WEC reveals 2023 entry list, 13 cars in Hypercar class
Previous article

WEC reveals 2023 entry list, 13 cars in Hypercar class
Next article

Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

Latest news

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans

Cadillac’s global VP Rory Harvey says the marque’s intention to enter Formula 1 with Andretti Global will not detract from its programs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule
ARCA ARCA

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule

American actor Frankie Muniz is no stranger to racing but he’s venturing into fulltime competition in a stock car series for the first time in 2023.

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"

There seemed a lot of questions about the extent of Jimmie Johnson’s involvement in his new NASCAR Cup Series team ownership role but many of them have been answered this week.

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype
WEC WEC

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is on course to test new employer BMW’s LMDh prototype.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Prime

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

WEC
Jan 9, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.