Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza Next / WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win
WEC / Monza News

Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes

Nicolas Lapierre says Alpine’s win in the 6 Hours of Monza is “really important” for its FIA World Endurance Championship title bid, as the French outfit stretched its points lead.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes
Listen to this article

Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao’s second win of the WEC season, following their victory in the Sebring season-opener, means they now lead the way by 10 points with just two rounds left this season at Fuji and Bahrain.

Read Also:

It followed a disastrous Le Mans 24 Hours for the Signatech-run Alpine team, as its A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car struggled for performance following a series of Balance of Performance changes and suffered reliability issues.

Lapierre, Vaxiviere and Negrao were classified fifth in the Hypercar division but claimed the points for fourth as the better-placed Glickenhaus, which took the bottom step of the podium behind Toyota’s pair of GR010 Hybrids, was an extra car not entered for WEC points.

“Second victory of the year, which is great, and really important after the difficult Le Mans we had,” said Lapierre. “We knew this race was important because we know the next race at Fuji is not going to be easy for us.

“It’s Toyota’s home soil so we will have to fight hard there. But the car is working well and the team is performing a great level and it’s a great challenge for us.”

 

Alpine came through for the win at Monza after some tough battles with both Toyota crews, taking the lead following a penultimate-hour clash with the #7 GR010 Hybrid of Kamui Kobayashi.

Read Also:

Vaxiviere, who was at the wheel of the A480 at the time, said the aggression of both Kobayashi and Ryo Hirakawa in the #8 Toyota went “a bit too far”.

“I had two, three laps [racing] with the [#8] car on the straight, there was some move that was a bit dangerous to be honest,” reflected Vaxiviere.

“Then on the last one [with the #7], when we had the contact, I was on the inside and I decided not to change my line. I couldn’t do anything about that.

“Luckily we still finished well and we didn’t have a problem with the car. It’s part of racing. At the end we like fair battles. That was a bit too far, but I still enjoy racing Toyota.”

 

Despite another BoP adjustment in the lead-up to Monza that gave the Alpine an additional 11kW (15bhp), the Gibson-engined car still struggled to match the heavier, more powerful Toyota LMHs on the straights at Monza.

Alpine team principal Philippe Sinault said the team was able to make up for this built-in disadvantage by executing its strategy to perfection in a race peppered with full-course yellow periods and punctuated by a mid-race safety car.

“It was going to be a challenging race as the technical specifications of our prototypes are very different," remarked Sinault. 

“We knew it would be difficult to overtake our rivals on the straights, so we worked hard on all aspects of strategy: undercuts, full course yellow, tyre management and fuel consumption. We achieved this result step by step from our first laps on Friday.

“The entire team got its act together after Le Mans to put in a flawless performance, as did the drivers with some incredible, even magical moves. All of us can be very proud of this superb victory!"

While Alpine leads the drivers' standings, Toyota maintains the advantage in the manufacturers' race by 15 points - as it can count its best finish from either of its two cars for each race.

shares
comments
Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza
Previous article

Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza
Next article

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Checa: Bautista and Ducati won't repeat mistakes of 2019 Donington Park
World Superbike

Checa: Bautista and Ducati won't repeat mistakes of 2019

Fenestraz feels title bid possible after first Super Formula win
Super Formula

Fenestraz feels title bid possible after first Super Formula win

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes
WEC WEC

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes

Peugeot happy to prove speed of new hypercar on Monza WEC debut
WEC WEC

Peugeot happy to prove speed of new hypercar on Monza WEC debut

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win
WEC WEC

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win

Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes
WEC WEC

Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.