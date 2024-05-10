All Series
WEC Spa

Alpine reveals Alpenglow Hy4 hydrogen combustion prototype at Spa

Alpine has revealed a hydrogen-powered rolling prototype that will have its first on-track running at Spa's World Endurance Championship round this weekend.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:
Alpine Alpenglow Hy4

Photo by: Alpine

Based on a concept car first presented at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, the 340 bhp Alpenglow Hy4 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder internal combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen.

This is currently stored in gas form in three tanks, but Alpine plans to switch to liquid storage which it believes can be better integrated into the car and improve refuelling speeds.

Demonstration runs of the Alpenglow Hy4 will also be made at the Le Mans 24 Hours next month, before a second rolling version with a new V6 engine is unveiled prior to the end of the year.

Its release is significant as an indicator of Alpine's interest in the future hydrogen class that is slated for the 2027 Le Mans 24 Hours, while the wider Renault Group is engaged in a series of initiatives for road use to meet its carbon neutrality objectives.

Alpine Motorsports vice president Bruno Famin said: "As part of our active participation in decarbonising motorsports, we see the hydrogen internal combustion engine as an extremely promising solution.

"We know that hydrogen will be an essential step in decarbonising the next generations of Endurance cars, and could also be for Formula 1 cars, particularly by switching to liquid storage for greater compactness and performance.

"The Alpenglow concept perfectly illustrates this, a genuine technological laboratory for developing tomorrow's hydrogen engines."

The Alpenglow is built around an LMP3 carbon chassis supplied by Ligier and a sequential racing gearbox. Alpine says its performance is comparable to the petrol equivalent, capable of reaching top speeds of approximately 270 km/h.

Featuring an enlarged interior than the original concept to accommodate two seats and a redesigned crash box, styling features are deliberately aligned with the marque's A424 LMDh that competes in the WEC's Hypercar category.

Further changes include revisions to the front splitter and rear diffuser for greater aerodynamic efficiency, while the car runs on bespoke tyres produced by Michelin.

Alpine Design Director Antony Villain said: "Ever since the creation of the Alpine Alpenglow concept car presented in Paris in 2022, we have looked forward to fulfilling the promise made with such a unique object: taking it out on the track. This is now a reality.

"The Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 can now demonstrate all the performance suggested visually by the original concept car: a true racing car with all the visual and acoustic expression you would expect."

