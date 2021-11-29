The two-time DTM runner-up will share an Oreca 07-Gibson with two yet-to-be-named teammates at the new Silverstone-based outfit, which has already submitted an entry for the 2022 season.

Vector Sport is headed up by the experienced Gary Holland, who has experience at LMP2 outfits JOTA and Risi Competizione as well as the Dragon/Penske Autosport Formula E team, where he worked alongside Muller.

Holland said: “Thanks to the vision and innovative spirit of the ACO and the FIA, endurance racing is on the cusp of an incredibly exciting new era. LMH, LMDh and the new GT3 rules are moving the discipline into the spotlight and what we consider to be the right direction for the future, and this is why we have decided to launch our new team now.

"Our thanks must go to Audi Sport for allowing Nico to be with us for the 2022 season as his presence is an integral part of our plans.

“Our plans for our LMP2 entry include a really strong driver line up, an experienced and extremely capable engineering team and a proven technical package, but we also have ambitions to expand into different classes in the future.

"For now, however, we are fully committed to the intensely competitive LMP2 category and really want to be part of that in 2022.”

Muller made one WEC LMP2 outing back in 2017 for G-Drive Racing, but is now set to get a full campaign under his belt before his already-announced step up to Audi's LMH programme for 2023.

He was a protagonist of the DTM in the series' short-lived 'Class One' era for turbocharged cars, finishing runner-up to Audi stablemate Rene Rast in both 2019 and '20, but he struggled to match the frontrunners upon the championship's move to GT3 rules for 2021.

Muller concluded the campaign 10th overall with a solitary podium finish to his name in the Monza opener.

“I’m very excited to be part of this new team, and confident and proud to be going into this new chapter of endurance racing with it," commented the 29-year-old.

"Vector Sport may be a new name, but behind it there are quite a few people I know from different racing series who are all very capable. There’s a lot of motivation within the group and excitement about the project.

"Looking ahead, it’s a really great time to be part of the WEC and prototype endurance racing – very exciting and positive – and I’m thankful to Audi Sport for letting me have this opportunity to combine my work with them with this new project. We are very lucky to be in this privileged position to be able to participate in this era.

"With Vector Sport, I think it’s true to say for everyone that we have high goals but all agree that we are racing because we want to win. We hope to have a short and effective learning process so we can challenge for wins and we’re looking forward to getting out there and going after them.”

Muller's teammates and "long-term commercial partnerships" are due to be announced in the coming weeks by Vector Sport.