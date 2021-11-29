Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021
WEC News

Audi's Muller lands WEC LMP2 seat with new Vector Sport team

By:
, News Editor

Audi driver Nico Muller is set to contest the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship with an all-new LMP2 team, Vector Sport.

Audi's Muller lands WEC LMP2 seat with new Vector Sport team

The two-time DTM runner-up will share an Oreca 07-Gibson with two yet-to-be-named teammates at the new Silverstone-based outfit, which has already submitted an entry for the 2022 season.

Vector Sport is headed up by the experienced Gary Holland, who has experience at LMP2 outfits JOTA and Risi Competizione as well as the Dragon/Penske Autosport Formula E team, where he worked alongside Muller.

Holland said: “Thanks to the vision and innovative spirit of the ACO and the FIA, endurance racing is on the cusp of an incredibly exciting new era. LMH, LMDh and the new GT3 rules are moving the discipline into the spotlight and what we consider to be the right direction for the future, and this is why we have decided to launch our new team now.

"Our thanks must go to Audi Sport for allowing Nico to be with us for the 2022 season as his presence is an integral part of our plans.

“Our plans for our LMP2 entry include a really strong driver line up, an experienced and extremely capable engineering team and a proven technical package, but we also have ambitions to expand into different classes in the future.

"For now, however, we are fully committed to the intensely competitive LMP2 category and really want to be part of that in 2022.”

Muller made one WEC LMP2 outing back in 2017 for G-Drive Racing, but is now set to get a full campaign under his belt before his already-announced step up to Audi's LMH programme for 2023.

He was a protagonist of the DTM in the series' short-lived 'Class One' era for turbocharged cars, finishing runner-up to Audi stablemate Rene Rast in both 2019 and '20, but he struggled to match the frontrunners upon the championship's move to GT3 rules for 2021.

Muller concluded the campaign 10th overall with a solitary podium finish to his name in the Monza opener.

“I’m very excited to be part of this new team, and confident and proud to be going into this new chapter of endurance racing with it," commented the 29-year-old.

"Vector Sport may be a new name, but behind it there are quite a few people I know from different racing series who are all very capable. There’s a lot of motivation within the group and excitement about the project.

"Looking ahead, it’s a really great time to be part of the WEC and prototype endurance racing – very exciting and positive – and I’m thankful to Audi Sport for letting me have this opportunity to combine my work with them with this new project. We are very lucky to be in this privileged position to be able to participate in this era.

"With Vector Sport, I think it’s true to say for everyone that we have high goals but all agree that we are racing because we want to win. We hope to have a short and effective learning process so we can challenge for wins and we’re looking forward to getting out there and going after them.”

Muller's teammates and "long-term commercial partnerships" are due to be announced in the coming weeks by Vector Sport.

shares
comments
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021
Previous article

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Baguette takes blame for Fuji melee: "I had to take a risk" Fuji II
Video Inside
Super GT

Baguette takes blame for Fuji melee: "I had to take a risk"

Tsuboi shocked first GT500 win also yielded SUPER GT title Fuji II
Video Inside
Super GT

Tsuboi shocked first GT500 win also yielded SUPER GT title

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Nico Müller More from
Nico Müller
Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Latest news

Audi's Muller lands WEC LMP2 seat with new Vector Sport team
WEC WEC

Audi's Muller lands WEC LMP2 seat with new Vector Sport team

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime
WEC WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC
WEC WEC

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC

WEC GTE Am champion Rovera added to Ferrari factory roster
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WEC GTE Am champion Rovera added to Ferrari factory roster

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
20 h
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.