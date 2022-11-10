Bahrain WEC: Peugeot remains ahead of Toyota in second practice
Peugeot maintained its grip over its Hypercar rivals in practice for the Bahrain round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, with Paul di Resta leading the way for the French marque in FP2.
With conditions having significantly cooled down since the opening practice in the afternoon, di Resta was able to lower teammate Jean-Eric Vergne’s FP1 benchmark by nearly a second to 1m49.613s in the final 90-minute session of the day.
The laptime, set just before the half-an-hour mark, put the #93 Peugeot 9X8 of di Resta 0.045s clear of early pacesetter Brendon Hartley in the title-contending #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.
Matthieu Vaxiviere ensured all three Hypercar teams finished inside the top-three as he lapped the #36 Alpine A480-Gibson in 1m49.690s, just 0.077s down on the chart-topping Peugeot.
The Apine and the #8 Toyota crews are level on points going to this Saturday’s Bahrain 8 Hours finale, with the #7 Toyota that finished fourth in second practice with Mike Conway at the wheel having an outside chance at defending its 2021 title.
The second Peugeot entry propped up the five-car Hypercar field with Loic Duval setting an unrepresentative 1m52.147s lap that was only good enough for eighth in the overall order.
- Watch all WEC races, including this weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain, live on Motorsport.tv
The LMP2 division was again led by the Pro/Am AF Corse squad, with factory Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera taking the top spot with a best effort of 1m51.787s.
His time was two tenths quicker than his nearest rival Filipe Albuquerque in the #22 United Autosports Oreca and nearly half a second up on what teammate Nicklas Nielsen had managed in FP1.
Robin Frijns put the #31 WRT Oreca third ahead of the second United Autosports entry, the #23 car driven by Alex Lynn, while Inter Europol Competition finished fifth in class thanks to a time of 1m52.279s by Alex Brundle.
The championship-leading #38 JOTA entry was classified 11th out of 14th LMP2 entries, with Will Stevens setting the crew’s quickest lap, a 1m53.178s.
The GTE Pro field was again led by Porsche thanks to a rapid 1m57.192s effort from Michael Christensen in the #92 911 RSR-19 at the beginning of the session.
James Calado was the only driver to lap within a second of Christensen’s time as he ended up a distant second in the #51 Ferrari, with Miguel Molina not too far behind him in the sister #52 488 GTE Evo.
The #51 Ferrari carries an 11-point lead over the #92 Porsche into the Bahrain 8 Hours, the last-ever race for the GTE Pro category that has been a staple of the WEC since its rebirth in 2012.
The #91 Porsche finished fourth with Richard Lietz at the wheel, while Nick Tandy’s early stint only yielded a time of 1m58.826s as Corvette was the slowest GTE Pro manufacturer for the second session in a row.
Porsche teams locked out the top three spots in GTE Am, with Matteo Cairoli quickest of all in the #46 Project 1 car ahead of the two Dempsey Proton entries driven by Harry Tincknell and Jan Heylen.
The full-course yellow was deployed twice during the first half of practice, but the session went back to green relatively quickly on each occasion.
WEC Bahrain - FP2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'49.613
|2
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'49.658
|0.045
|3
|36
|
Andre Negrao
Nicolas Lapierre
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Alpine A480
|HYPERCAR
|1'49.690
|0.077
|4
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'49.773
|0.160
|5
|83
|
François Perrodo
Nicklas Nielsen
Alessio Rovera
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.787
|2.174
|6
|22
|
Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Will Owen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.993
|2.380
|7
|31
|
Sean Gelael
Robin Frijns
René Rast
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.107
|2.494
|8
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'52.147
|2.534
|9
|23
|
Alex Lynn
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.159
|2.546
|10
|34
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Alex Brundle
Esteban Gutierrez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.279
|2.666
|11
|28
|
Oliver Rasmussen
Ed Jones
Jonathan Aberdein
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.379
|2.766
|12
|1
|
Lilou Wadoux
Paul-Loup Chatin
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.435
|2.822
|13
|9
|
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Lorenzo Colombo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.760
|3.147
|14
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Ferdinand Habsburg
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.796
|3.183
|15
|45
|
Steven Thomas
James Allen
Rene Binder
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.881
|3.268
|16
|38
|
Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'53.178
|3.565
|17
|10
|
Renger van der Zande
Ryan Cullen
Sébastien Bourdais
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'53.379
|3.766
|18
|44
|
Miro Konopka
Mathias Beche
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'53.626
|4.013
|19
|35
|
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'55.056
|5.443
|20
|92
|
Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'57.192
|7.579
|21
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'57.995
|8.382
|22
|52
|
Miguel Molina
Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.391
|8.778
|23
|91
|
Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.514
|8.901
|24
|64
|
Tommy Milner
Nick Tandy
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.826
|9.213
|25
|46
|
Matteo Cairoli
Mikkel Pedersen
Nicolas Leutwiler
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.717
|10.104
|26
|77
|
Christian Ried
Sebastian Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.859
|10.246
|27
|88
|
Fred Poordad
Patrick Lindsey
Jan Heylen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.019
|10.406
|28
|54
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Nick Cassidy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.224
|10.611
|29
|21
|
Simon Mann
Christoph Ulrich
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.764
|11.151
|30
|60
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.792
|11.179
|31
|98
|
Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.073
|11.460
|32
|33
|
Ben Keating
Henrique Chaves Jr.
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.074
|11.461
|33
|86
|
Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.216
|11.603
|34
|56
|
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Ben Barnicoat
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.217
|11.604
|35
|777
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Charlie Fagg
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.535
|11.922
|36
|71
|
Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Gabriel Aubry
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.609
|11.996
|37
|85
|
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.707
|12.094
|View full results
