Watch Bahrain Full Access: Episode 2

The pressure cranks up in the latest instalment at the closing round of the 2022 season, as qualifying takes central focus across all categories.

GTE goes first, which sets the scene for the intense title battle between Porsche and Ferrari the GTE Pro class, as Alessandro Pier Guidi spins during a qualifying lap which wrecks the #51 Ferrari’s hopes and then also dampens Michael Christensen’s ambitions the #92 Porsche as it gets caught out by the yellow flags.

Attention then moves to the Le Mans Hypercar and LMP2 qualifying session, as Toyota begins to flex its muscles in the title fight as the #8 GR010 bags pole.

The documentary also takes us into the JOTA garage to watch the crew follow Will Stevens’ push for LMP2 pole for the #38 car in its bid for the title. Stevens just misses out to a surprise lap from Norman Nato in the #41 RealTeam by WRT entry.

The second episode concludes with an exclusive dive into the start drivers’ meeting hosted by FIA WEC race director Eduardo Freitas, discussing track limits and the race start procedure.

