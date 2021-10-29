Tickets Subscribe
Bahrain WEC: Kobayashi remains on top in final practice
WEC / Bahrain Qualifying report

Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2

Brendon Hartley put the #8 Toyota on pole position for the penultimate round of the 2021 FIA Endurance Championship in Bahrain.

Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2

Hartley beat the sister #7 GR010 Hybrid of Kamui Kobayashi by just under four tenths of a second to score the first pole of the season for the #8 crew.

Alpine finished nearly a second down on the lead Toyota after Andre Negrao's quickest time was deleted for a track limits infringement.

Tom Blomqvist remained the benchmark in the LMP2 class as he set the pace in the #28 JOTA Oreca 07.

However, JOTA was denied a 1-2 qualifying result following a late lap from Filipe Albuquerque in the #22 United Autosports Oreca.

Porsche locked out the front row in the GTE Pro class, with Kevin Estre posting a time of 1m56.144s in the #91 911 GTE R to lead the sister car driven by Gianmaria Bruni.

Ferrari qualified a second off the pace following a pre-race Balance of Performance adjustment, with Daniel Serra the quickest of the two AF Corse cars in third in the #52 488 GTE.

Full report to follow

The WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv this Saturday. Click here for more information

Bahrain 6 Hours - Qualifying results (Hypercar and LMP2):

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'47.049
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'47.447 0.398
3 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'48.003 0.954
4 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.885 2.836
5 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.994 2.945
6 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.198 3.149
7 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.559 3.510
8 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.658 3.609
9 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.942 3.893
10 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.979 3.930
11 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.043 3.994
12 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.312 4.263
13 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
India Kush Maini
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.487 4.438
14 1 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser
France Gabriel Aubry
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.736 4.687
GTE results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'56.144
2 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'56.178 0.034
3 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'57.327 1.183
4 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'57.573 1.429
5 60 Italy Rino Mastronardi
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'58.687 2.543
6 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.331 3.187
7 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.404 3.260
8 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.410 3.266
9 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.534 3.390
10 33 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.538 3.394
11 88 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Belgium Adrien de Leener
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.923 3.779
12 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.263 4.119
13 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.294 4.150
14 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'00.300 4.156
15 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.457 4.313
16 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.939 4.795
17 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.877 5.733
View full results
