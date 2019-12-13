WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Race in
19 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Bahrain / Qualifying report

Bahrain WEC: Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole

shares
comments
Dec 13, 2019, 2:37 PM

Rebellion Racing claimed a second consecutive pole position in the Bahrain round of the FIA World Endurance Championship on Friday.

Bruno Senna and Norman Nato finished on top with an average time of 1m42.979s, nearly three tenths clear of the leading #5 Ginetta of Ben Hanley and Charlie Robertson.

Senna set the fastest time of qualifying in the Rebellion R-13, before Nato took over the car for the second half of the session.

The Toyotas finished third and fourth, with the #8 car of Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi again the quicker of the two.

United Autosports claimed pole in the LMP2 class, courtesy of an average time of 1m45.357s by Phil Hanson and Paul di Resta.

Porsche locked out the front row in GTE Pro, with Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz topping the times in the #91 911 RSR.

Bruni and Lietz's average time of 1m55.485s was 0.131s quicker than the sister #92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen.

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi qualified third in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE, while the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs propped up the class.

GTE Am pole went to the #57 Project 1 Porsche of Ben Keating and Larry ten Voorde.

Full report to follow.

Catch the 8 Hours of Bahrain LIVE on Motorsport.tv here. Some geo restrictions may apply.

LMP Results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time1 Time2 Avg Time Gap
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato
Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'42.396 1'43.562 1'42.979
2 5 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United Kingdom Jordan King
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'43.559 1'42.688 1'43.123 0.144
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'42.986 1'44.009 1'43.497 0.518
4 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'43.446 1'44.238 1'43.842 0.863
5 6 United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United States Chris Dyson
United Kingdom Guy Smith
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'43.609 1'44.165 1'43.887 0.908
6 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'44.869 1'45.846 1'45.357 2.378
7 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'45.079 1'46.220 1'45.649 2.670
8 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Aurus 01 LMP2 1'46.168 1'45.738 1'45.953 2.974
9 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'46.740 1'46.091 1'46.415 3.436
10 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'46.713 1'47.818 1'47.265 4.286
11 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'46.101 1'48.546 1'47.323 4.344
12 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
Alpine A470 LMP2 1'46.880 1'48.570 1'47.725 4.746
13 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.419 1'47.380 1'48.899 5.920
14 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Dallara P217 LMP2 1'48.414 1'50.534 1'49.474 6.495
View full results

GTE results:

Cla Drivers Class Time1 Time2 Avg Time Gap
1 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
LMGTE PRO 1'55.342 1'55.628 1'55.485
2 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
LMGTE PRO 1'55.617 1'55.473 1'55.545 0.060
3 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
LMGTE PRO 1'55.824 1'56.350 1'56.087 0.602
4 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
LMGTE PRO 1'55.808 1'56.829 1'56.318 0.833
5 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim
LMGTE PRO 1'56.401 1'56.378 1'56.389 0.904
6 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Larry ten Voorde
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMGTE AM 1'57.089 1'58.116 1'57.602 2.117
7 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Belgium Adrien de Leener
Austria Thomas Preining
LMGTE AM 1'56.269 1'59.053 1'57.661 2.176
8 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
LMGTE AM 1'56.128 1'59.253 1'57.690 2.205
9 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Italy Matteo Cairoli
LMGTE AM 1'57.280 1'58.446 1'57.863 2.378
10 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
LMGTE AM 1'57.558 1'58.397 1'57.977 2.492
11 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
LMGTE AM 1'57.655 1'58.350 1'58.002 2.517
12 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
LMGTE AM 1'57.800 1'58.294 1'58.047 2.562
13 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings
LMGTE AM 1'58.134 1'58.300 1'58.217 2.732
14 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino
LMGTE AM 1'58.468 1'58.802 1'58.635 3.150
15 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell
LMGTE AM 1'59.048 2'00.871 1'59.959 4.474
16 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin
LMGTE PRO 1'56.253 1'56.253 0.768
17 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
LMGTE AM 1'56.903 1'56.903 1.418
View full results
Next article
Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022

Previous article

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
Race Starts in
19 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
FP2
Fri 13 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
Race
Fri 13 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

2
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota bounces back to top final practice

3
NASCAR Cup

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today

4
NASCAR Cup

A new partnership for Swan Racing

5
MotoGP

Yamaha would be happy to keep Vinales "for 2021 and beyond"

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo 00:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing 00:38
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

Latest news

Bahrain WEC: Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022
WEC

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"
WEC

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"

Goodyear to become sole LMP2 tyre supplier
WEC

Goodyear to become sole LMP2 tyre supplier

Bahrain WEC: Toyota bounces back to top final practice
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota bounces back to top final practice

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.