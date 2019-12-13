Bahrain WEC: Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole
Rebellion Racing claimed a second consecutive pole position in the Bahrain round of the FIA World Endurance Championship on Friday.
Bruno Senna and Norman Nato finished on top with an average time of 1m42.979s, nearly three tenths clear of the leading #5 Ginetta of Ben Hanley and Charlie Robertson.
Senna set the fastest time of qualifying in the Rebellion R-13, before Nato took over the car for the second half of the session.
The Toyotas finished third and fourth, with the #8 car of Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi again the quicker of the two.
United Autosports claimed pole in the LMP2 class, courtesy of an average time of 1m45.357s by Phil Hanson and Paul di Resta.
Porsche locked out the front row in GTE Pro, with Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz topping the times in the #91 911 RSR.
Bruni and Lietz's average time of 1m55.485s was 0.131s quicker than the sister #92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen.
James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi qualified third in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE, while the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs propped up the class.
GTE Am pole went to the #57 Project 1 Porsche of Ben Keating and Larry ten Voorde.
Full report to follow.
LMP Results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time1
|Time2
|Avg Time
|Gap
|1
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'42.396
|1'43.562
|1'42.979
|2
|5
| Charles Robertson
Ben Hanley
Jordan King
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'43.559
|1'42.688
|1'43.123
|0.144
|3
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'42.986
|1'44.009
|1'43.497
|0.518
|4
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'43.446
|1'44.238
|1'43.842
|0.863
|5
|6
| Michael Simpson
Chris Dyson
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'43.609
|1'44.165
|1'43.887
|0.908
|6
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'44.869
|1'45.846
|1'45.357
|2.378
|7
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'45.079
|1'46.220
|1'45.649
|2.670
|8
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Job Van Uitert
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|1'46.168
|1'45.738
|1'45.953
|2.974
|9
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'46.740
|1'46.091
|1'46.415
|3.436
|10
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'46.713
|1'47.818
|1'47.265
|4.286
|11
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'46.101
|1'48.546
|1'47.323
|4.344
|12
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'46.880
|1'48.570
|1'47.725
|4.746
|13
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.419
|1'47.380
|1'48.899
|5.920
|14
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'48.414
|1'50.534
|1'49.474
|6.495
GTE results:
|Cla
|Drivers
|Class
|Time1
|Time2
|Avg Time
|Gap
|1
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.342
|1'55.628
|1'55.485
|2
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.617
|1'55.473
|1'55.545
|0.060
|3
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.824
|1'56.350
|1'56.087
|0.602
|4
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.808
|1'56.829
|1'56.318
|0.833
|5
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.401
|1'56.378
|1'56.389
|0.904
|6
| Ben Keating
Larry ten Voorde
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.089
|1'58.116
|1'57.602
|2.117
|7
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Adrien de Leener
Thomas Preining
|LMGTE AM
|1'56.269
|1'59.053
|1'57.661
|2.176
|8
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|LMGTE AM
|1'56.128
|1'59.253
|1'57.690
|2.205
|9
| Egidio Perfetti
David Heinemeier Hansson
Matteo Cairoli
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.280
|1'58.446
|1'57.863
|2.378
|10
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.558
|1'58.397
|1'57.977
|2.492
|11
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.655
|1'58.350
|1'58.002
|2.517
|12
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.800
|1'58.294
|1'58.047
|2.562
|13
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.134
|1'58.300
|1'58.217
|2.732
|14
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.468
|1'58.802
|1'58.635
|3.150
|15
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.048
|2'00.871
|1'59.959
|4.474
|16
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.253
|1'56.253
|0.768
|17
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|LMGTE AM
|1'56.903
|1'56.903
|1.418
