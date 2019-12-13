Bahrain WEC: Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole

Bruno Senna and Norman Nato finished on top with an average time of 1m42.979s, nearly three tenths clear of the leading #5 Ginetta of Ben Hanley and Charlie Robertson.

Senna set the fastest time of qualifying in the Rebellion R-13, before Nato took over the car for the second half of the session.

The Toyotas finished third and fourth, with the #8 car of Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi again the quicker of the two.

United Autosports claimed pole in the LMP2 class, courtesy of an average time of 1m45.357s by Phil Hanson and Paul di Resta.

Porsche locked out the front row in GTE Pro, with Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz topping the times in the #91 911 RSR.

Bruni and Lietz's average time of 1m55.485s was 0.131s quicker than the sister #92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen.

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi qualified third in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE, while the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs propped up the class.

GTE Am pole went to the #57 Project 1 Porsche of Ben Keating and Larry ten Voorde.

