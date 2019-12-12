Bahrain WEC: Rebellion leads Ginetta in second practice

Bruno Senna posted a 1m42.471s aboard the solo Rebellion R-13 in the 90-minute session held in darkness, an improvement of 4.5s on the car's time in the opening practice period.

The #5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 in which Ben Hanley topped the times in FP1 jumped to second with 20 minutes to go.

Charlie Robertson's 1m43.882s was an improvement of just over a second on Hanley's afternoon time.

The two Toyota TS050 Hybrids again end up third and fourth.

Mike Conway posted a 1m44.221s in the #7 Toyota, eclipsing Kazuki Nakajimas's 1m44.721s by half a second.

The second of the works Team LNT Ginettas took sixth in Mike Simpson's hands behind the best of the LMP2 cars after completing only 10 laps in the session.

The #7 and #8 Toyotas are running 2.51s and 2.72s of success handicaps respectively, while the Rebellion is penalised by 1.36s.

The #5 Ginetta is carrying a 0.24s penalty.

Will Stevens was quickest in P2 aboard the Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing Ooreca on a 1m46.147s.

That time eclipsed Paul di Resta's afternoon best in the United Autosport's Oreca by two seconds.

The G-Drive ORECA, an additional entry for the Bahrain 8 Hours, claimed second in class with a 1m46.667s from Jean-Eric Vergne.

Third fastest was the High Class Racing Oreca on 1m47.037s set by Kenta Yamashita.

The two Aston Martins led the way in GTE Pro with times set at the start of the session.

Alex Lynn's 1m55.696s aboard the #97 Aston Martin Vantage GTE eclipsed Marco Sorensen's 1m56.201s in the sister car.

The best of the two Porsches, which had led the way in FP1, was a further two tenths back in third on a 1m56.387s posted by Kevin Estre.

The fastest Ferrari 488 GTEs took fourth with a 1m56.551s from James Calado, which was four tenths slower the fastest car in GTE Am, the Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR driven by Matteo Cairoli.

Practice 2 results: