Bahrain WEC: Rebellion leads Ginetta in second practice
Rebellion Racing topped the times in second free practice for this weekend's Bahrain round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Bruno Senna posted a 1m42.471s aboard the solo Rebellion R-13 in the 90-minute session held in darkness, an improvement of 4.5s on the car's time in the opening practice period.
The #5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 in which Ben Hanley topped the times in FP1 jumped to second with 20 minutes to go.
Charlie Robertson's 1m43.882s was an improvement of just over a second on Hanley's afternoon time.
The two Toyota TS050 Hybrids again end up third and fourth.
Mike Conway posted a 1m44.221s in the #7 Toyota, eclipsing Kazuki Nakajimas's 1m44.721s by half a second.
The second of the works Team LNT Ginettas took sixth in Mike Simpson's hands behind the best of the LMP2 cars after completing only 10 laps in the session.
The #7 and #8 Toyotas are running 2.51s and 2.72s of success handicaps respectively, while the Rebellion is penalised by 1.36s.
The #5 Ginetta is carrying a 0.24s penalty.
Will Stevens was quickest in P2 aboard the Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing Ooreca on a 1m46.147s.
That time eclipsed Paul di Resta's afternoon best in the United Autosport's Oreca by two seconds.
The G-Drive ORECA, an additional entry for the Bahrain 8 Hours, claimed second in class with a 1m46.667s from Jean-Eric Vergne.
Third fastest was the High Class Racing Oreca on 1m47.037s set by Kenta Yamashita.
The two Aston Martins led the way in GTE Pro with times set at the start of the session.
Alex Lynn's 1m55.696s aboard the #97 Aston Martin Vantage GTE eclipsed Marco Sorensen's 1m56.201s in the sister car.
The best of the two Porsches, which had led the way in FP1, was a further two tenths back in third on a 1m56.387s posted by Kevin Estre.
The fastest Ferrari 488 GTEs took fourth with a 1m56.551s from James Calado, which was four tenths slower the fastest car in GTE Am, the Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR driven by Matteo Cairoli.
Practice 2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'42.471
|2
|5
| Charles Robertson
Ben Hanley
Jordan King
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'43.882
|1.411
|3
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'44.221
|1.750
|4
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'44.721
|2.250
|5
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'46.147
|3.676
|6
|6
| Michael Simpson
Chris Dyson
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'46.373
|3.902
|7
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Job Van Uitert
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|1'46.667
|4.196
|8
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'47.037
|4.566
|9
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'47.158
|4.687
|10
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'47.488
|5.017
|11
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'47.979
|5.508
|12
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'48.432
|5.961
|13
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'49.139
|6.668
|14
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'50.214
|7.743
|15
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.696
|13.225
|16
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.201
|13.730
|17
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.387
|13.916
|18
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
David Heinemeier Hansson
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'56.510
|14.039
|19
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.551
|14.080
|20
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.922
|14.451
|21
|88
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Adrien de Leener
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.266
|14.795
|22
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.460
|14.989
|23
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.518
|15.047
|24
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.444
|15.973
|25
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.727
|16.256
|26
|57
| Ben Keating
Larry ten Voorde
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.744
|16.273
|27
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.775
|16.304
|28
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.962
|16.491
|29
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.115
|16.644
|30
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'59.302
|16.831
|31
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.598
|17.127
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Bahrain
|Drivers
|Bruno Senna , Gustavo Menezes , Norman Nato
|Teams
|Rebellion Racing
|Author
|Gary Watkins
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
|
07:00
15:00
|
|FP2
|
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
|
11:30
19:30
|
|FP3
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
03:20
11:20
|
|Q1
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
09:00
17:00
|
|Q2
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
09:30
17:30
|
|Race
|
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
|
06:00
14:00
|
