Bahrain WEC: Toyota and Ferrari clinch world titles
Toyota clinched the FIA World Endurance Championship title for a fourth season in succession after Alpine struggled for pace in the year-closing Bahrain 8 Hours on Saturday.
Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa were crowned the 2022 Hypercar champions in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid after the trio finished second behind the race-winning #7 car of Jose Maria Lopez, Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi in the bonus-points finale.
The #8 Toyota crew sat only one point clear of Alpine trio Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao going into the race, but the #36 A480-Gibson turned out to be the slowest car in the Hypercar field and could only finish third, giving the Japanese manufacturer a relatively easy run to the title.
Buemi, Hartley, Hirakawa, however, didn’t seal the crown with a third win of the season, having been ordered by Toyota to let the #7 car through into the lead during the third hour of the race.
The #8 GR010 Hybrid had initially been the quicker of the two cars from Toyota's stable but Conway was able to rapidly close in on Hartley after assuming driving duties from Lopez, prompting the Japanese manufacturer to order a swap.
Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa took the title after finishing second behind their teammates.
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Hartley, Buemi and Hirakawa lacked the speed to close back in on the #7 Toyota in the remainder of the race and eventually crossed the finish line more than 45s adrift, but second place was enough to add the Hypercar title to the victory they scored at Le Mans 24 Hours in June.
Alpine had qualified dead-last in the Hypercar field and after some early-race heroics from Lapierre, the French manufacturer was not able to put any realistic challenge to either Toyota or Peugeot, the only other competing teams in the class.
It was only reliability issues for the two Peugeot 9X8s that promoted Lapierre, Negrao and Vaxiviere to the final spot of the podium, but even then the trio finished two down in third in what was the last race for Alpine's Oreca-built LMP1 car.
The #94 Peugeot of Gustavo Menezes, Loic Duval and new recruit Nico Muller was the only car from the Stellantis brand that could see the chequered flag, with the #93 entry that had qualified on the front row retired during the penultimate hour.
Even the #94 Peugeot didn’t have an easy run and after a second stoppage just prior to the mid-race point of the race it spent several minutes in the garage, eventually finishing the race six laps down on the winning #7 Toyota.
#38 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
JOTA wins LMP2 title, WRT takes race win
JOTA clinched the 2022 LMP2 title in Bahrain after Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Roberto Gonzalez secured the requisite points with a third-place finish, as WRT ended the season with another fine victory.
With a 28-point lead in the standings thanks to a class victory at Le Mans, the #38 JOTA crew only needed to finish inside the top seven in order to be guaranteed of a first LMP2 title in the WEC’s history.
Although da Costa, Stevens and Gonzalez weren’t able to trouble the frontrunners for victory in the Bahrain 8 Hours, a podium was more than sufficient to defeat the #23 United Autosports crew of Oliver Jarvis, Alex Lynn and Josh Pierson to the crown.
The #31 WRT of Robin Frijns, Rene Rast and Sean Gelael had qualified down in eighth place in the LMP2 field, but a rapid first stint from Rast in the third hour propelled the squad into a lead that it wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the event.
It marked third victory of the season for the #31 WRT as well as the fourth of the year for the two-car Belgian squad, with the team’s sister Realteam-branded entry of Ferdinand Habsburg, Norman Nato and Rui Andrade having won at Monza.
Jarvis, Lynn and Pierson finished second in the race ahead of title winners da Costa, Stevens and Gonzalez, while Louis Deletraz, Robert Kubica and Lorenzo Colombo finished fourth for Prema after pitting under one of the full-course yellow periods.
The title in the Pro-Am subclass went to the new-for-2022 AF Corse team after Nicklas Nielsen, Francois Perrodo and Alessio Rovera finishing 10th among all LMP2 entrants.
Its rival Algarve Pro team earned a late drive-through penalty that left it 12th at the finish.
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Ferrari clinches GTE Pro title despite late drama
Ferrari duo James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi clinched the last-ever GTE Pro world title despite the late drama that struck the #51 488 GTE car in the penultimate hour of the race.
Calado was running comfortably in second position and ahead of Corvette and the two Porsches when his car developed a serious gearbox problem that prevented him from engaging fourth gear.
Losing between five to eight seconds a lap, the #51 crew plummeted to last place in class and had to desperately try to nurse the car to the finish in order to bag the points for fifth place in the overall GTE standings.
Despite dropping four laps off the lead, Pier Guidi was able to bring the hobbled car home after taking over from Calado. With the #92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen failing to finish higher than third, Ferrari was - incredibly - able to defend its title in the GTE Pro class.
The Italian manufacturer also clinched the race win courtesy of the #52 car driven by Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina, as Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner finished second in the #64 Corvette C8.R.
#51 AF Corse Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Going into the race, the #92 911 RSR-19 of Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre was the manufacturer’s best bet for the title, three points clear of Bruni in the #91 car.
However, Christensen and Estre were twice unlucky with the timing of full-course yellows, with the first intervention at the beginning of Hour 2 handing the lead to the #51 Ferrari and the third FCY after the midway point catching them out and dropping them nearly a lap down of the leader.
They moved up to the final spot on the podium after Porsche brought in the second GTE Pro car of Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz for a splash-and-dash on the final lap of the race.
Start action
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Aston clinches GTE Am title
The Project 1 Porsche team claimed a 1-2 finish in GTE Am with the #46 entry shared by Matteo Cairoli, Mikkel Pedersen and Nicolas Leutwiler winning from Ben Barnicoat, PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette in the #56 car.
Both Project 1 machines were able to pass the #85 Iron Dames Ferrari of Michael Gatting, Rahel Frey and Sarah Bovy that led much of the race in the final two hours, demoting the all-female team to third.
The title went to the TF Sport Aston Martin team after Ben Keating, Henrique Chaves and Marco Sorensen finished third, ahead of the only car that could beat it to the title - the similar Vantage GT3 of Nicki Thiim, Paul Dalla Lana and David Pittard entered by Northwest AMR.
WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain - race results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|1
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|245
|-
|2
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|245
|45.471
|3
|36
|
Andre Negrao
Nicolas Lapierre
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Alpine A480
|HYPERCAR
|243
|2 laps
|4
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|239
|6 laps
|5
|31
|
Sean Gelael
Robin Frijns
René Rast
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|237
|8 laps
|6
|23
|
Alex Lynn
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|237
|8 laps
|7
|38
|
Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|236
|9 laps
|8
|9
|
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Lorenzo Colombo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|236
|9 laps
|9
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Ferdinand Habsburg
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|236
|9 laps
|10
|22
|
Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Will Owen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|236
|9 laps
|11
|28
|
Oliver Rasmussen
Ed Jones
Jonathan Aberdein
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|236
|9 laps
|12
|1
|
Lilou Wadoux
Paul-Loup Chatin
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|235
|10 laps
|13
|10
|
Renger van der Zande
Ryan Cullen
Sébastien Bourdais
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|235
|10 laps
|14
|83
|
François Perrodo
Nicklas Nielsen
Alessio Rovera
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|235
|10 laps
|15
|35
|
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|235
|10 laps
|16
|45
|
Steven Thomas
James Allen
Rene Binder
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|235
|10 laps
|17
|52
|
Miguel Molina
Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|231
|14 laps
|18
|64
|
Tommy Milner
Nick Tandy
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE PRO
|230
|15 laps
|19
|92
|
Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|230
|1'16.903
|20
|91
|
Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|230
|1'32.956
|21
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|227
|18 laps
|22
|44
|
Miro Konopka
Mathias Beche
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|227
|1'30.736
|23
|46
|
Matteo Cairoli
Mikkel Pedersen
Nicolas Leutwiler
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|226
|19 laps
|24
|56
|
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Ben Barnicoat
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|226
|26.540
|25
|85
|
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|226
|29.714
|26
|33
|
Ben Keating
Henrique Chaves Jr.
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|226
|54.062
|27
|98
|
Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|226
|1'30.998
|28
|86
|
Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|226
|1'41.007
|29
|54
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Nick Cassidy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|226
|1'41.154
|30
|77
|
Christian Ried
Sebastian Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|226
|1'46.820
|31
|60
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|225
|20 laps
|32
|777
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Charlie Fagg
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|225
|1'07.219
|33
|21
|
Simon Mann
Christoph Ulrich
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|225
|1'49.290
|34
|88
|
Fred Poordad
Patrick Lindsey
Jan Heylen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|224
|21 laps
|35
|71
|
Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Gabriel Aubry
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|224
|1'53.983
|36
|34
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Alex Brundle
Esteban Gutierrez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|231
|13 laps
|37
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|171
|74 laps
|View full results
Bahrain WEC: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro
Ferrari's Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear
Latest news
Russell unaware of F1 water leak that Mercedes feared would cost Brazil win
Mercedes feared a water leak on George Russell’s car could have denied him Formula 1 victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix, but opted not to inform him of the issue.
Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez F1 spot at Interlagos
Max Verstappen says he had “my reasons” why he didn’t give Sergio Perez a place back at the end of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix and ignored team orders.
F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2
George Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on Sunday, the 21st round of the Formula 1 World Championship, leading home a Mercedes 1-2 for his maiden F1 victory.
Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP
George Russell said the "memories came flooding back" as his first-ever Formula 1 grand prix win with Mercedes in Brazil left him "speechless".
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future
Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans
Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory
Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race