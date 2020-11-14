Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title
The #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez won the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Eight Hours of Bahrain, beating the sister #8 car by over a minute in the winner-takes-all decider.
The #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajma and Brendon Hartley, which had a 0.54s performance deficit in Bahrain under the system of success handicaps, finished runner-up in the LMP1 category's swan song.
Will Stevens, Ho Pin Tung and Gabriel Aubry won LMP2 to take the final place on the overall podium, after Aubry pulled a late move in his Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca to pass Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa in the JOTA Sport entry.
Porsche scored a 1-2 in GTE Pro, but Aston Martin claimed the title.
Full report to follow…
|Cla
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|Points
|1
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|263
|2
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|263
|1'04.594
|3
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|247
|16 laps
|4
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|247
|16 laps
|5
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|247
|16 laps
|6
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|247
|16 laps
|7
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|246
|17 laps
|8
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|235
|28 laps
|9
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|235
|28 laps
|10
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|235
|28 laps
|11
| Richard Westbrook
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|234
|29 laps
|12
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|233
|30 laps
|13
| Egidio Perfetti
Larry ten Voorde
Jörg Bergmeister
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|232
|31 laps
|14
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|232
|31 laps
|15
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Jaxon Evans
Marco Holzer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|232
|31 laps
|16
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|232
|31 laps
|17
| Michael Wainwright
Alessio Picariello
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|232
|31 laps
|18
| Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|231
|32 laps
|19
| James Calado
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|231
|32 laps
|20
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Dennis Olsen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|231
|32 laps
|21
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|231
|32 laps
|22
| Paul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|231
|32 laps
|23
| Bonamy Grimes
Kei Cozzolino
Colin Noble Jr.
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|231
|32 laps
|24
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|231
|32 laps
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Bahrain II
|Author
|Gary Watkins
