WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Bahrain II / Race report

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title

shares
comments
Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title
By:

The #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez won the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Eight Hours of Bahrain, beating the sister #8 car by over a minute in the winner-takes-all decider.

The #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajma and Brendon Hartley, which had a 0.54s performance deficit in Bahrain under the system of success handicaps, finished runner-up in the LMP1 category's swan song.

Will Stevens, Ho Pin Tung and Gabriel Aubry won LMP2 to take the final place on the overall podium, after Aubry pulled a late move in his Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca to pass Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa in the JOTA Sport entry.

Porsche scored a 1-2 in GTE Pro, but Aston Martin claimed the title.

Full report to follow…

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Time Points
1 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 263
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 263 1'04.594
3 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 247 16 laps
4 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 247 16 laps
5 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Oreca 07 LMP2 247 16 laps
6 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 247 16 laps
7 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
Alpine A470 LMP2 246 17 laps
8 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 235 28 laps
9 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 235 28 laps
10 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 235 28 laps
11 United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 234 29 laps
12 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 233 30 laps
13 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Netherlands Larry ten Voorde
Germany Jörg Bergmeister
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 232 31 laps
14 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 232 31 laps
15 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Jaxon Evans
Marco Holzer
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 232 31 laps
16 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 232 31 laps
17 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Belgium Alessio Picariello
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 232 31 laps
18 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 231 32 laps
19 United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 231 32 laps
20 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Norway Dennis Olsen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 231 32 laps
21 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 231 32 laps
22 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Portugal Pedro Lamy
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 231 32 laps
23 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
Japan Kei Cozzolino
United Kingdom Colin Noble Jr.
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 231 32 laps
24 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Dallara P217 LMP2 231 32 laps
View full results
Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain

Previous article

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain II
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Sebring 12 Hours: Dramas for title contenders in opening quarter
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12 Hours: Dramas for title contenders in opening quarter

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey

The other side of Alex Bowman: A new season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

The other side of Alex Bowman: A new season

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

Tequila Patron to end team and IMSA series sponsorship
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tequila Patron to end team and IMSA series sponsorship

Latest news

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title
WEC WEC / Race report

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Lopez put #7 Toyota on pole for decider
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Qualifying report

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Lopez put #7 Toyota on pole for decider

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice
WEC WEC / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: Dramas for title contenders in opening quarter

1h
3
IMSA

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019

4
Formula 1

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

The other side of Alex Bowman: A new season

Latest news

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain
WEC

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Lopez put #7 Toyota on pole for decider
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Lopez put #7 Toyota on pole for decider

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops FP2 by over a second
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops FP2 by over a second

Latest videos

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights 02:13
WEC
Nov 13, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956 02:05
WEC
Nov 2, 2020

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard 04:15
WEC
Oct 31, 2020

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain Trailer 01:00
WEC
Oct 20, 2020

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain Trailer

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico 01:16
WEC
Oct 7, 2020

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.