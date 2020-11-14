Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title

The #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajma and Brendon Hartley, which had a 0.54s performance deficit in Bahrain under the system of success handicaps, finished runner-up in the LMP1 category's swan song.

Will Stevens, Ho Pin Tung and Gabriel Aubry won LMP2 to take the final place on the overall podium, after Aubry pulled a late move in his Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca to pass Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa in the JOTA Sport entry.

Porsche scored a 1-2 in GTE Pro, but Aston Martin claimed the title.

Full report to follow…