Brundle is the second driver to have been confirmed by the Polish squad, with Jakub Smiechowski - son of team owner Wojciech - already signed for a further two campaigns in the WEC.

An announcement regarding the third seat at Inter Europol, which is currently occupied by 2016 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion Renger van der Zande, will be made shortly according to the team.

Brundle, 31, has racked up plenty of experience in endurance racing over the years, having made eight starts at the Le Mans 24 Hours since 2012. His best result was an overall podium in the 2017 edition of the event, where he was competing for the Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 team alongside David Cheng and Tristan Gommendy.

His other accolades include the 2016 European Le Mans Series LMP3 title with United Autosports and three LMP2 victories in WEC the same year with G-Drive.

“I am delighted to be retained on a multi-year contract, with Inter Europol Competition, to apply my best efforts to the teams’ WEC program ongoing,” said Brundle.

“The team has demonstrated incredible progress in their performance and I’m excited to help them continue their upward trajectory towards their ambitious goals into the future.”

A newcomer in the WEC, Inter Europol is placed fifth in the LMP2 standings with just this weekend’s Bahrain 8 Hours race to run.

The squad secured its best result in the rescheduled Le Mans event in August, finishing third in class behind the winning WRT team and the #28 JOTA entry.

However, it endured a disastrous outing in the six-hour Bahrain race last weekend, finishing down in ninth after being handed a four-minute stop/go penalty for using more than the allotted the number of tyres.

“I am very pleased that we could sign a contract with Alex for the next two years and intensify our working together,” said team manager Sascha Fassbender.

“He is a strong driver who has proven his performance in every race and we are happy to be able to start the next two years in the WEC with Alex and Kuba.”

