WEC News

ByKolles ready to race Vanwall LMH in WEC in 2023 if “welcome”

The ByKolles team will be ready to race its new Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar in the FIA World Endurance Championship next year if it receives “a welcome”.

Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

Team owner Colin Kolles made the statement after the release of images of the completed car, which is scheduled to begin testing next month.

It follows the rejection in January of the stalwart WEC team’s entry under the Vanwall Racing banner for this year’s championship.

“If we receive a welcome, we will be ready to race,” Kolles told Motorsport.com.

Asked if he believes the WEC organisation will make room for the Vanwall in the Hypercar class next year on the arrival of Porsche and Cadillac, he replied: “That is not for me to discuss because it is not in our hands.

“All I can say is that we have built a product to a very high standard.”

Kolles explained that the new prototype, which has been christened the Vanwall Vandervell LMH, will begin testing in the first week of April.

It is likely that its first runs will take place at the Most circuit in the Czech Republic.

Kolles said that a decision on who will undertake the first laps in the car had yet to be taken, but it is likely to be either Tom Dillmann and Esteban Guerrieri, who were named at the team’s test drivers last year and were expected drive the car in the WEC with Joao Paulo de Oliveira.

“We are just checking their schedules now,” he said.

Kolles is pushing on with development of the Vanwall LMH despite the uncertainty over whether it will ever race because the design will form the basis of a road car and a track-day machine.

ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar

Photo by: ByKOLLES Racing

"We have always said we will produced a 1000bhp/1000kg hybrid road car and that is what we are going to do," said.

Kolles stated that he had been given no reason as to why the team’s solo entry for the 2022 WEC was turned down.

“We don’t have anything in writing, except that our entry has not been accepted,” he said. “I am not aware 100 percent of the reasons.”

Kolles said his team always made it clear when it entered the WEC that it would be unable to contest last weekend’s Sebring 1000 Miles season-opener and would join the series at Spa in May.

He explained that non-hybrid LMH was delayed because of supply-chain issues resulting from COVID and Brexit.

The car would have been testing by now in preparation for Spa had the team received its entry to return to the WEC for the first time since a limited campaign in 2019/20.

“We could have run earlier, but after we found out our entry was not accepted there was no need to rush,” said Kolles.

Kolles insisted there is no dispute over the rights to the Vanwall name, saying: “The name belongs to us; we have registered it."

A British-based entity known as the Vanwall Group announced plans in 2020 to build a run of six continuation replicas of Michael Hawthorn’s 1958 Formula 1 world championship winning VW5.

The Vandervell LMH, which takes it model name for Vanwall boss Tony Vandervell, has been designed entirely in-house at ByKolles headquarters in Germany and predominantly manufactured by the team.

The car is powered by the normally-aspirated 4.5-litre Gibson V8, the last of three engines used in the Vanwall’s predecessor, the CLM P1/01, which raced in the WEC between 2014 and 2019/20.

Toyota's stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche's LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

