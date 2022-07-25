Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends
WEC News

ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test

The ByKolles team has admitted the reliability of its new Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar has been a "surprise" so far as it completed a second on-track test with the car last week at the Lausitzring.

Heiko Stritzke
By:
ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test
Listen to this article

After a quiet period following the Vanwall Vandervell LMH's initial rollout and first on-track test at Most in April, the German squad returned to action in temperatures of almost 40 degrees Celsius at the Lausitzring for two days of running last week.

More than 900 kilometres were logged with Tom Dillmann, one of the team's two development drivers alongside Esteban Guerrieri, at the wheel. 

Dillmann had missed the Most test due to clashing commitments with the Jaguar Formula E team, making this his first outing at the wheel of the new machine.

Read Also:

Team owner Colin Kolles and operations manager Boris Bermes both told Motorsport.com's German edition that the test had been a success despite the high temperatures, with Dillmann not making a single error in the heat.

"We are surprised ourselves, to be honest," said Kolles"The car just keeps going, lap after lap, even at 40 degrees. We've now done about 1,800 kilometers and haven't had a single technical issue."

Bermes added: "The heat has been very welcome. We now know that our cooling systems are working well. We should now be well equipped for conditions like in Bahrain or in Austin."

 

ByKolles used the Lausitz test to try out numerous new aerodynamic components, with the goal of understanding how the car reacted to different wing positions, as well as electronics and software.

The car was only in the pits for scheduled pit stops and setup changes, with long runs of up to 25 laps completed. Reliability tests were also carried out in various areas using different materials.  

The Vanwall LMH, which is powered by the same Gibson naturally-aspirated 4.5-litre V8 engine as its LMP1 predecessor, will undergo further testing starting this week at Oschersleben.

The team will then take time off in August before resuming testing in September. 

 

Kolles had previously stated that his team is targeting an entry for the 2023 WEC season after being turned down for a grid slot this year.

Porsche has floated the possibility of giving its new 963 LMDh car an early debut in the final WEC race of the current campaign at Bahrain, but Kolles downplayed the chances of the Vanwall LMH being on the grid for the curtain-closer in November.

"That doesn't depend on us," says the 54-year-old. "We did our job and built the car. I don't think we have to hide from the others, neither from Toyota, nor from Peugeot or Porsche. I know we have a good product."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends
Previous article

Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends
Heiko Stritzke More from
Heiko Stritzke
Nurburgring 24h: Yelloly hands ROWE rain-soaked pole 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h: Yelloly hands ROWE rain-soaked pole

Nurburgring 24h: Bortolotti fastest on Thursday for Lamborghini 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Video Inside
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h: Bortolotti fastest on Thursday for Lamborghini

‘Foxtail’ Opel Manta owner considers Nurburgring exit
Endurance

‘Foxtail’ Opel Manta owner considers Nurburgring exit

Kolles Racing More from
Kolles Racing
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar
WEC

ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar

The WEC's LMP1 promise that couldn't be kept Prime
WEC

The WEC's LMP1 promise that couldn't be kept

Latest news

ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test
WEC WEC

ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test

The ByKolles team has admitted the reliability of its new Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar has been a "surprise" so far as it completed a second on-track test with the car last week at the Lausitzring.

Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends

Alpine plans to hand Fernando Alonso a drive in its LMDh programme that would see him return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans once his Formula 1 career is over.

Watch Monza Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Watch Monza Full Access: Episode 1

After the thrill and emotion of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the FIA World Endurance Championship resumes at Monza, and so does its documentary series which gives fans an exclusive look behind-the-scenes.

Lamborghini names Bortolotti and Caldarelli as first LMDh drivers
WEC WEC

Lamborghini names Bortolotti and Caldarelli as first LMDh drivers

Lamborghini has named Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli as the first drivers for its LMDh prototype due to start racing in 2024.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.