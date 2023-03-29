Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision Next / Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Cadillac enters second Hypercar for WEC Spa 6 Hours

Cadillac will field a second entry in the Hypercar class at next month’s Spa round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
Cadillac enters second Hypercar for WEC Spa 6 Hours
Listen to this article

The Chip Ganassi Racing-run factory team will field its IMSA SportCar Championship pairing of Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande in the additional Caddy V-Series.R LMDh at the Spa 6 Hours on 29 April.

They join the full-season Ganassi entry run under the Cadillac Racing banner for Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.

The move is a prelude to the Le Mans 24 Hours in June when the US manufacturer will compete with three LMDhs, two entered by Ganassi and one run by Action Express Racing.

Ganassi director of operations Mike O’Gara said: “Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing believe we are stronger when we race multiple cars on any given race weekend.

“The Spa event will serve as a much-needed dress rehearsal for Le Mans.

“It will be a great opportunity for our IMSA regulars to be immersed in the WEC rules and race procedures in anticipation of the big event in June.”

Laura Wontrop Klauser, sportscar programme manager at Cadillac parent General Motors, added: “Any opportunity that we have to prepare for Le Mans within the WEC rules and regulations is great.”

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Fielding the extra car at Spa is possible for Cadillac and Ganassi because the race sits in the middle of a one-month gap between the Long Beach and Laguna Seca IMSA rounds.

The extra Caddy will run with only two drivers because Scott Dixon, who will again join the team for Le Mans after partnering Bourdais and van der Zande at the Daytona and Sebring IMSA enduros this year, is unavailable.

He will be racing at the Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar race for Ganassi that weekend.

Ganassi’s extra car means there will be 13 runners in the Hypercar field at Spa.

JOTA is scheduled to give its new Porsche 963 a debut in Belgium after the delivery of the German manufacturer’s customer LMDhs was delayed beyond the first two WEC races at Sebring and Portimao.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye will drive the car entered under Hertz Team JOTA banner as announced.

A TBA remains in the Glickenhaus Racing line-up on the Spa entry list published on Wednesday alongside Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla.

Maximilian Gotz is a strong candidate to come into the line-up to drive the solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH at Spa, and then to remain part of the team when it expands to two cars at Le Mans, after spending time with the US entrant at Sebring.

The rest of the Hypercar entry is unchanged, while LMP2 is made up of just the 11 full-season entries with the arrival of JOTA’s Porsche LMDh.

JOTA ran a second LMP2 car in the colours of Hertz in place of the Porsche at Sebring and will do so again at Portimao on 16 April.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision

Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Le Mans

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023

Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023

Le Mans

Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023 Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

GT GT

Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

LM24 Le Mans

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal

Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal

MGP MotoGP

Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.