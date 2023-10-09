Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”
Cadillac has revealed that it will not be bolstered to multiple full season Hypercar entries for the World Endurance Championship in 2024.
Currently, Chip Ganassi Racing [CGR] operates the lone Cadillac V-Series.R in WEC, with a desired expansion put on hold due to measured cost.
Mark Stielow, the director of competition engineering for General Motors, confirmed the update on an IMSA video call with Motorsport.com and other select media, ahead of this weekend’s season finale at Road Atlanta.
“We're going to have one car in the WEC for next year,” Stielow said. “Mainly just due to some cost constraints of this platform. That's kind of how we ended up.”
Stielow admitted that it is “definitely better to have two cars for full season” – which would draw Cadillac level with the likes of Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota in WEC’s top category.
Additional Cadillac entries for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans will be announced by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.
“It was a cost barrier,” Stielow added. “At the end of the day, and I’m sure all my colleagues would agree, we all have to go to our boards of directors and get our budgets approved.
“General Motors and Chevy and Cadillac are fighting in a lot of areas so we have to balance out and keep all of our children happy and clothed. You have to make tough decisions sometimes.”
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Cadillac’s CGR trio of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook sit fifth in the standings with one race remaining.
The manufacturer revealed not long after the call that Action Express and Chip Ganassi Racing will remain its two entries in IMSA for next year.
The Action Express duo of Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims go into Petit Le Mans as the championship leaders, with four cars mathematically eligible for the GTP title. The duo, with the aid of Jack Aitken, are also leading the Michelin Endurance Cup standings.
“We’re very excited to dive into the second year of our Cadillac V-Series.R program,” said Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM sportscar racing program manager. “We are very proud of what we accomplished in the first year and we’ve learned so much racing in two series. We have a great foundation to build on.
“Having 2024 as a carry-over year will allow us the opportunity to focus entirely on the car and understanding it better instead of having to balance car learning with new team and new series learning as we did in 2023.”
