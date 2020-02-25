WEC
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / COTA / Breaking news

Calado has "mixed emotions" about Ferrari podium

shares
comments
Calado has "mixed emotions" about Ferrari podium
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Feb 25, 2020, 2:13 PM

James Calado says he was left with “mixed emotions” after Sunday’s FIA World Endurance Championship round in Austin after balance issues thwarted any chance of taking victory in the GTE Pro category.

Calado and AF Corse teammate Alessandro Pier Guidi secured the final spot on the podium at the Circuit of the Americas after the British driver successfully passed the #97 Aston Martin of Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin in the final hour.

The result marked only the second podium of the 2019/20 WEC season for the #51 Ferrari, but Calado and Pier Guidi were never in contention for race victory - with even a rostrum finish looking unlikely at one stage.

Calado said the team ought to derive satisfaction from the points haul it secured in the first North American round of the season, but admitted that a chance of victory was lost because of a poorly-balanced car.

“We struggled with balance, especially at the start of the race in hotter conditions,” Calado told Motorsport.com. “Then basically both cars had a lot of understeer and we struggled in that respect. I think we were there to fight. 

“It wasn’t a smooth race in terms of traffic and things like that. Towards the end I pushed as hard as I could. [I] think our tyre wear was good.

“The Aston struggled a bit with brakes. So we caught them out. And managed to make a move. Bit kamikaze from Alex [Lynn]. But it makes a good show; it’s good racing. 

“So to get third, kind of mixed emotions. I thought we could have won it today. Again, I think with the balance issue we just missed a couple of tenths a lap. Probably [we lost] five seconds per stint and that was probably the biggest thing. 

“The points are good, but the car was amazing yesterday and today we struggled. We didn’t change anything. So we need to look at what the issue is.”

Calado and Pier Guidi remain second in the GTE drivers’ standings after Austin, but the championship-leading #95 Aston Martin crew of Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen has extended its advantage to 26 points after its third victory in five races.

Calado had previously conceded that the title chances of the #51 Ferrari were over after Bahrain, but he and Pier Guidi were catapulted back into contention after their victory in Shanghai was reinstated by the FIA

“I think we are flat out, we got nothing left to give,” Calado said. “We’ll see if we can fight. We don’t know what the others are doing. They might have more, they might not - who knows? 

“I think the Aston does [have more pace]. We could stay with them on the straights today, whereas there have been races where they’ve initially pissed off in the distance. 

“It seems they’ve got a little bit more, but let’s see what happens. Sebring is a long race, it’s hard on the cars."

Related video

Next article
JOTA podium "shouldn't have been", says Davidson

Previous article

JOTA podium "shouldn't have been", says Davidson

Next article

Rosenqvist set for Le Mans return with DragonSpeed

Rosenqvist set for Le Mans return with DragonSpeed
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event COTA
Drivers James Calado , Alessandro Pier Guidi
Teams AF Corse
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

COTA

COTA

22 Feb - 23 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
06:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
10:45
12:45
Q1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
15:40
17:40
Q2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
16:10
18:10
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
10:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Stock car

Bloomington Speedway 2000-09-22

3
MotoGP

Ciabatti: MotoGP won't resume before June or July

52m
4
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

5
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta 00:35
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes 00:27
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights 03:09
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Stevens and van der Garde contact 01:04
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Stevens and van der Garde contact

Latest news

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers
LM24

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus
LM24

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis
WEC

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed
WEC

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'
IMSA

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.