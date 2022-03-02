Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
WEC News

Corvette WEC drivers expect to be competitive "out of the box"

Corvette Racing drivers Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy are expecting to be competitive "out of the box" as the American marque tackles the full FIA World Endurance Championship schedule for the first time in 2022.

Corvette WEC drivers expect to be competitive "out of the box"
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Following the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's decision to axe its GT Le Mans class in favour of a new GT Daytona Pro category, Corvette has opted to split its factory effort with the C8.R across IMSA and WEC for 2022, with a single car entered in each series for the full season.

Milner and Tandy will share driving duties aboard the #64 machine in the WEC, starting with next month's Sebring 1000 Miles opener, as they seek to challenge rival marques Ferrari and Porsche for GTE Pro honours.

Read Also:

That race will mark the third WEC outing for the current C8.R outside of the Le Mans 24 Hours, following its debut at the Circuit of the Americas in early 2020 and another one-off in last year's Spa round.

On both of those occasions Corvette struggled to match the performance of the WEC's established GTE Pro marques, with an unfavourable Balance of Performance cited as a factor for the C8.R's lack of competitiveness.

 

But both Milner and Tandy are hopeful that 2022 will be a different story as Corvette has been meticulously preparing for its WEC assault instead of treating the races as mere extras on top of its IMSA campaign.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had any concerns about a repeat of the difficult COTA and Spa showings, Milner replied: "In those situations, and looking specifically at performance, we were hoping for a more competitive situation. Both those races were unique in some sense: the COTA race was pretty early on with the C8.R, and last year’s race at Spa was a super cold event.

"In this situation for this year and knowing as long as we’ve known that this was the plan to split the two cars, this feels much more like [normal]. While this is a new championship in general for Corvette Racing, the experience we have at Le Mans is a part of that.

"We finished last year and started this year knowing what the program is. The BoP process does play a big role at times in the pace, performance and results.

"For us, it’s probably the best-case scenario in some ways starting at Sebring. We know the racetrack, we know the tires, we know the car. We should be pretty competitive out of the box, I would imagine.

"If that’s not the case, then we will have some data that us as a team and the WEC can use to hopefully make the racing close and exciting as this class always seems to provide.”

 

Tandy echoed Milner's opinion, saying he trusts that the WEC's BoP process will be "as fair as possible" to Corvette.

He added: "We ran the car in normal configuration at Spa last year, nothing has really changed since then, and of course we had all the running at Le Mans last year. We also have the Prologue [pre-season test] this year. I hope everything will be in a decent window to start with. I have no reason to think it won’t.

"Of course, the process takes time, but cars evolve and tires evolve, and from track to track it’s different. It’s pretty simple that we make sure our car and everything on our side is 100 percent and you just hope for a fair run at it.”

shares
comments
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Previous article

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Walkinshaw returns to GT World Challenge Europe for 2022
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Walkinshaw returns to GT World Challenge Europe for 2022

Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery
Super Formula

Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Nick Tandy More from
Nick Tandy
Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock Lime Rock
Video Inside
IMSA

Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence 24 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory Detroit
IMSA

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette star Taylor says C8.R is ready for new GTD Pro “battle”
IMSA

Corvette star Taylor says C8.R is ready for new GTD Pro “battle”

Sorensen joins Corvette in second car for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA

Sorensen joins Corvette in second car for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for ’22, customer GT3s in ’24
WEC

Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for ’22, customer GT3s in ’24

Latest news

Corvette WEC drivers expect to be competitive "out of the box"
WEC WEC

Corvette WEC drivers expect to be competitive "out of the box"

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime
WEC WEC

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

WRT announces third Le Mans entry led by Bortolotti, Vanthoor
Le Mans Le Mans

WRT announces third Le Mans entry led by Bortolotti, Vanthoor

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr
WEC WEC

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.