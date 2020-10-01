WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks

shares
comments
Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks
By:

Anthony Davidson admits he is unsure of his future in the FIA World Endurance Championship, amid an expected LMP2 rule change that would outlaw JOTA Sport's current line-up.

Ex-Toyota LMP1 driver Davidson has been part of the WEC's LMP2 class since the 2018/19 superseason, when he teamed up with Roberto Gonzalez and Pastor Maldonado to race for the DragonSpeed outfit in an Oreca 07.

He and Gonzalez then made the move to JOTA for the 2019/20 campaign, with Maldonado being replaced by Antonio Felix da Costa.

However, the current JOTA line-up appears set to be disallowed under changes being considered by the WEC for the LMP2 class for 2021 and beyond.

Currently, teams are required to field just one silver-graded driver, a role currently filled by Gonzalez at JOTA, but next season the WEC is weighing up whether to impose a rule requiring a bronze driver to feature in any LMP2 line-up.

Read Also:

Another possibility is to force teams to run two silver drivers, leaving the remaining spot free for a gold or platinum, but in such a scenario running two platinum drivers, as JOTA does currently with Davidson and Da Costa, will cease to be an option.

"I don’t know, honestly," said Davidson when asked if he anticipated remaining with JOTA for the 2021 WEC season. "There are rumours of new [driver grading] rules for next year in LMP2, and that really throws things up in the air.

"I haven’t started any kind of negotiations yet. I just want to get through this year, it’s been a funny old year as everyone knows, my main focus is on the final race of the year in Bahrain and then we’ll see where we are for the future. That’s the approach right now."

#38 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix da Costa, Anthony Davidson

#38 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix da Costa, Anthony Davidson

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The other WEC LMP2 line-up that would fall foul of the rule changes under consideration is that of United Autosports, which wrapped up the 2019/20 title at Le Mans with Filipe Albuquerque, Paul di Resta (both platinum) and Phil Hanson (silver).

Read Also:

Asked if he felt a bronze driver mandate for the LMP2 class was a good thing, Davidson replied: "I think it’s important for LMP2 to remain an amateur category, to give gentleman drivers a chance to compete at a high level.

"It’s important to bring money, to fund teams, and if it opens up more opportunities, more cars on the grid, I think it’s a good thing."

However, Davidson feels given the size of the LMP2 grid at Le Mans this year - 24 cars - there could be space for an all-professional subclass within the category as well.

"It would almost be better if you could have all-Pro line-ups like you have in GTE, and then a [separate] Am class," he said. "That would be cool. They’re really good cars, there’s been such close racing, and it would be nice to have a Pro series in LMP2.

"With such a small field in LMP1, and how much it costs to go racing in LMP1, there is room for more LMP2s with pro drivers. There are a lot of great drivers in LMP2, it was the biggest class at Le Mans. It would create more opportunities for everyone."

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season

Previous article

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Anthony Davidson
Teams Jota Sport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues

Latest news

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

3
Formula 1

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner

3h
4
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

5
NASCAR

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

Latest news

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks
WEC

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season
WEC

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020
WEC

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance
LM24

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance

Rebellion will not take part in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC

Rebellion will not take part in Bahrain WEC finale

Latest videos

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard 00:44
WEC

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory 01:03
WEC

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights 03:43
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash 00:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta 00:53
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.