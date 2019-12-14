Deletraz gets first LMP1 test with Rebellion in Bahrain

It will be Deletraz’s first outing in an LMP1 car, and the Frenchman will share driving duties with team regular Norman Nato.

The 22-year-old has yet to announce his plans for 2019, but tested for his former F2 squad Charouz Racing in the post-season Abu Dhabi test earlier this month.

Deletraz is one of the several newcomers to take part in the rookie test, which takes place a day after the 8 Hours of Bahrain WEC race.

Former Asian Le Mans Series champion Harrison Newey, All-Japan F3 racer Charles Milesi and erstwhile Le Mans 24 Hours podium finisher Jonathan Cochet will all take turns behind the wheel of Racing Team Nederland's Oreca LMP2 car.

The sister TDS-run G-Drive Racing car will be driven by ex-F1 driver Roberto Merhi, Mikkel Jensen and Colin Noble.

Danish driver Jensen is also slated to share the Signatech Alpine entry with Andre Negrao, as he was one of the drivers selected by the WEC to take part in the test.

Jackie Chan DC Racing meanwhile will field Bahraini racer Isa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa alongside one of its full-season drivers, Will Stevens.

Job van Uitert, another driver selected by the series itself, will be seen behind the wheel of a factory Porsche 911 RSR-19 along with Thomas Canning.

Elsewhere in the GTE Pro ranks, Ferrari is testing AF Corse GTE Am ace Nicklas Nielsen, while Aston Martin will field current LMP2 racer Gabriel Aubry, Gulf Racing driver Andrew Watson and Lasse Sorensen, younger brother of factory Aston racer Marco.

Toyota had already announced that it would test SUPER GT champion Kenta Yamashita and its current reserve driver Thomas Laurent alongside F2 champion Nyck de Vries.

Similarly, ousted Corvette IMSA racer Jan Magnussen’s test outing with the High Class Racing LMP2 team was confirmed prior to race week.