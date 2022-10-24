Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Isotta Fraschini reveals plans for 2023 WEC Hypercar entry
WEC News

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
Listen to this article

The former Sauber and Manor Formula 1 racer took part in a multi-day endurance test with the Porsche Penske Motorsport team at Sebring, Motorsport.com has learned.

News of the try-out comes at a time when it appears that Porsche still has a vacant seat in its planned 10-driver line-up across the Penske-run factory team’s twin assaults on the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year.

Wehrlein’s test hints at Porsche considering giving the German a double programme next season in Formula E and in sportscars.

This would almost certainly be in the WEC, which has no clashes with FE apart from the Jakarta double-header taking place on the same weekend as the Le Mans test day a week ahead of the 24 Hours.

 

Porsche was unable to confirm that Wehrlein sampled the solo 963 at Sebring last week, only revealing that a total of nine drivers got behind the wheel over the course of four days’ running.

Asked if Wehrlein was a contender for an LMDh drive, a Porsche spokseman said he “would not take part in the speculation game”.

Porsche has already announced eight of the 10 drivers who will race for the Penske-run factory team in the two series.

It now looks certain that Nick Tandy has already signed to fill one of the two unannounced seats after no mention of the 2015 Le Mans winner was made when his current employer, Chevrolet, announced its 2023 programmes last week.

The most likely reason his return to Porsche after two seasons away has not been announced is because his programme with the Corvette Racing GTE Pro WEC squad will not finish until next month with the Bahrain series finale.

Frederic Makowiecki is also known to have driven over the course of the four days at Sebring last week and appears to remain in contention for the final seat.

Porsche 963 LMDh

Porsche 963 LMDh

Photo by: Porsche

The Frenchman was the first to drive the Porsche LMDh on both the simulator and the race track.

When Porsche announced six LMDh drivers at the official launch of the car in June, Makowiecki’s input into the project was recognised in its statement.

Antonio Felix da Costa, who is joining Wehrlein in the Porsche FE squad for next season, is not thought to be in the running for a factory sportscar drive.

Instead, the Portuguese is likely to remain with the British JOTA team, which became the first Porsche LMDh customer to be announced for the WEC last June.

Da Costa has been part of the JOTA LMP2 line-up in the WEC for the past three seasons and leads the 2022 points together with Will Stevens and Roberto Gonzalez going into the Bahrain 8 Hours on November 12.

The eight prototype drivers confirmed by Porsche so far have been announced in two tranches: Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron were unveiled last December; and then Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor, Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet were unveiled at the end of June.

Porsche’s Sebring test last week began on Tuesday with a day of set-up work, before PPM moved on to endurance testing on the Wednesday.

It completed approximately 7300km of running over the four days, which included a 36-hour test.

It now means the 963 LMDh design has amassed a total of 24,500km since the roll-out of the first car in January.

The Porsche spokesman revealed that the car suffered “no major problem” and was only delayed by “Sebring-type issues related to the bumps”.

He described the test as a “big milestone” for the team.

shares
comments
Isotta Fraschini reveals plans for 2023 WEC Hypercar entry
Previous article

Isotta Fraschini reveals plans for 2023 WEC Hypercar entry
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Isotta Fraschini reveals plans for 2023 WEC Hypercar entry
WEC

Isotta Fraschini reveals plans for 2023 WEC Hypercar entry

Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating
WEC

Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Latest news

Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?
DTM DTM

Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?

Audi’s potential exit from customer racing appears to have been averted and several signs now point towards the German marque continuing its presence in GT cars for the foreseeable future.

Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff

Toto Wolff says the “DNA” of Mercedes’ Formula 1 car is going to change in 2023 as it looks to resolve the issues in its W13 chassis.

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls

It may seem hard to believe, but when the McLaren Formula 1 Team brings Lando Norris or Daniel Ricciardo in for a fresh set of tyres during a race, the call has not just been made at the track – it has been supported by a team of 40 engineers sat in ‘Mission Control’ at McLaren’s UK base, thousands of miles away.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.