Ferrari names unchanged WEC Hypercar line-up for 2024

Le Mans 24 Hours winners James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi will again share the #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar run by the factory AF Corse squad, while the sister #50 entry will be raced by Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina.

Pier Guidi and Fuoco were the only drivers listed against the two 499Ps on the publication of this year’s WEC entry list at the end of November, but Ferrari sportscar boss Antonello Coletta stated as the maiden season for the new car drew to a close that there were unlikely to be any changes for year two.

Ferrari’s confirmation of its Hypercar roster follows the announcement in the run-up to Christmas that Calado, who will be on stage at the Autosport International show in Birmingham on 14 January, had signed a new multi-year deal.

It was announced in November that Nielsen had also agreed a new contact.

Photo by: Ferrari #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

“The choice to retain the drivers who competed last year with the 499Ps for the Ferrari AF Corse team for the 2024 FIA WEC season reflects a commitment to continuity,” said Coletta in Wednesday’s statement from Ferrari.

“In 2023, with these crews undertaking their maiden outing in the top class of the world championship, we accomplished remarkable results, including a victory at Le Mans and six podium finishes out of seven races; these achievements allowed us to secure an excellent runner-up spot in the manufacturers’ championship.

“Together we have gained experience as we continue to develop our car and demonstrate its potential.

“Building upon these foundations, we look forward to the now imminent 2024 season with optimism, renewing our confidence in our drivers.”

The co-drivers for Robert Kubica in a third 499P to be run by AF on a customer basis have yet to be announced. Yifei Ye, who was named as a Ferrari factory driver in December, looks certain to be one of his team-mates. Ferrari Formula 1 reserve driver Robert Shwartzman, who raced in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup for AF in 2023, appears to be a candidate for the final seat.

The 2024 WEC kicks off at the Losail circuit in Qatar on 2 March.