Subscribe
Motorsport Business
Topic

Motorsport Business

Main
News
Previous / Porsche's WEC performance deficit "very obvious" at Sebring Next / Toyota to complete pre-Le Mans test at Sebring this week
WEC News

Ferrari extends Shell partnership in WEC

Ferrari has extended its partnership with fuel brand Shell at the start of its new World Endurance Championship programme in the Hypercar category.

Ferrari extends Shell partnership in WEC
Listen to this article

The Italian manufacturer made its long-awaited return to the top class in world sportscar racing last weekend at the 2023 WEC season-opener Sebring 1000 miles.

The #50 Ferrari 499P driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen claimed a podium on debut in third place, two laps down on a Toyota 1-2, with the sister #51 Ferrari taking 15th overall driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi after an incident with GTE Am cars.

Shell, which also works with Ferrari in Formula 1, has a strong legacy of success with the Italian manufacturer which has nine overall wins at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Shell will supply the Ferrari Hypercar programme with lubricants and coolants, while also working on sustainability as Ferrari will assess biofuels and other solutions to decarbonize the racing team's broader operations. The deal also covers Ferrari's one-make Challenge Series.

"It's exciting to be back together in the top category of endurance racing after 50 years away" says Istvan Kapitany, Global Executive Vice President for Shell Mobility.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"It's truly the ultimate test ground for the quality and durability of our products and I'm delighted to be partnering across Ferrari's entire racing activities to find new and cleaner solutions that will help decarbonize mobility as a whole."

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Shell as we return to the top class of endurance racing with the Ferrari 499P in the LMH category.

"The collaboration between our two brands is one of the longest running in motorsport history and we look forward to continuing the journey together as we return to Le Mans in the top class."

Ferrari returns to WEC action next month with the second round, the 6 Hours of Portimao, on the 16 April, ahead of the build-up to Le Mans starting with the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on the 29 April and then the blue riband event at the Circuit de la Sarthe on the 10-11 June.

shares
comments

Porsche's WEC performance deficit "very obvious" at Sebring

Toyota to complete pre-Le Mans test at Sebring this week

Latest news

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Misc General
Race of Champions

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.