Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row for home race
The two Toyotas were separated by just two hundredths of a second as they blocked out the front row for Sunday’s Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Kamui Kobayashi took the pole in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid with a 1m29.234s on his first flying lap.
Brendon Hartley’s first lap in the sister car was a 1m29.285s, before he made a minor improvement to 1m29.254s.
Matthieu Vaxiviere took third position aboard the Alpine A480-Gibson, ending up only two tenths behind the Toyotas on a 1m29.446s.
The two Peugeots were both within a second of the pace in fourth and fifth positions.
A 1m30.000s from Jean-Eric Vergne in the #93 Peugeot 9X8 gave him fourth place, while Loic Duval ended up on a 1m30.152s in #94.
- Watch all WEC races, including this weekend's 6 Hours of Fuji, live on Motorsport.tv
Antonio Felix da Costa took LMP2 pole for the JOTA squad with a 1m31.649s aboard the #38 Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2.
That put him half a second up on the pack after the first runs, but the gap was narrowed after all the leading runners went for further runs on a second set of tyres.
Da Costa was unable to improve his time, but Nicklas Nielsen got down to a 1m31.929s in the AF Corse Pro/Am Oreca to take second position.
Robin Frijns had qualified third in the #31 WRT Oreca on a 1m32.059s but had his laptime scratched for a track limits violation, dropping him to fourth behind Ferdinand Habsburg in the sister #41 Realteam by WRT car.
Porsche tops GTE Pro qualifying
Michael Christensen took pole position for Porsche in GTE Pro.
The Dane grabbed the top spot on his first flying lap with a 1m36.371s aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR, which ended up nearly two tenths clear of James Calado in the fastest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.
Calado’s 1m36.566s gave him a similar margin over the second Porsche qualified by Gianmaria Bruni, who posted a 1m36.800s.
Miguel Molina took fourth spot in the second of the Ferraris with a 1m36.851s set on his third flying lap.
Corvette's Nick Tandy brought up the rear of the five-car GTE Pro class on a 1m37.127s.
Ben Keating claimed a third pole of the season in GTE Am aboard the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE, pipping Sarah Bovy in the Iron Dames Ferrari by just five hundredths of a second.
Keating set a 1m39.309s, which compared with Bovy’s 1m39.371s.
Franck Dezoteux took third in the AF-run Spirit of Race Ferrari.
The Fuji 6 Hours, the penultimate round of this year’s WEC, begins at 11:00 local time on Sunday.
Hypercar and LMP2 results:
GTE results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Avg Time
|Gap
|1
|92
|
Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'36.371
|2
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'36.566
|0.195
|3
|91
|
Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'36.800
|0.429
|4
|52
|
Miguel Molina
Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'36.851
|0.480
|5
|64
|
Tommy Milner
Nick Tandy
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.127
|0.756
|6
|33
|
Ben Keating
Henrique Chaves Jr.
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.309
|2.938
|7
|85
|
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.371
|3.000
|8
|71
|
Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Gabriel Aubry
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.461
|3.090
|9
|777
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Charlie Fagg
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.710
|3.339
|10
|46
|
Matteo Cairoli
Mikkel Pedersen
Nicolas Leutwiler
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.796
|3.425
|11
|54
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.809
|3.438
|12
|56
|
Takeshi Kimura
Ollie Millroy
Ben Barnicoat
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.853
|3.482
|13
|77
|
Christian Ried
Sebastian Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.874
|3.503
|14
|88
|
Fred Poordad
Patrick Lindsey
Jan Heylen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.052
|3.681
|15
|86
|
Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.271
|3.900
|16
|21
|
Simon Mann
Christoph Ulrich
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.418
|4.047
|17
|60
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.683
|4.312
|18
|98
|
Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|View full results
Fuji WEC: Toyota completes practice clean sweep
Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable
Latest news
Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy
Corvette driver Nick Tandy believes the American marque can still be a factor in this weekend’s Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship race despite a lack of one-lap speed.
Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA
The German Proton squad appears to be on course to field customer Porsche 963 LMDh prototypes in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year.
Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable
Peugeot driver Loic Duval admits Toyota is too far ahead to challenge in this weekend’s FIA World Endurance Championship race at Fuji, but thinks Alpine could be beatable.
Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row for home race
The two Toyotas were separated by just two hundredths of a second as they blocked out the front row for Sunday’s Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future
Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans
Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory
Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race