Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row for home race

Kamui Kobayashi took the pole in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid with a 1m29.234s on his first flying lap.

Brendon Hartley’s first lap in the sister car was a 1m29.285s, before he made a minor improvement to 1m29.254s.

Matthieu Vaxiviere took third position aboard the Alpine A480-Gibson, ending up only two tenths behind the Toyotas on a 1m29.446s.

The two Peugeots were both within a second of the pace in fourth and fifth positions.

A 1m30.000s from Jean-Eric Vergne in the #93 Peugeot 9X8 gave him fourth place, while Loic Duval ended up on a 1m30.152s in #94.

Antonio Felix da Costa took LMP2 pole for the JOTA squad with a 1m31.649s aboard the #38 Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2.

That put him half a second up on the pack after the first runs, but the gap was narrowed after all the leading runners went for further runs on a second set of tyres.

Da Costa was unable to improve his time, but Nicklas Nielsen got down to a 1m31.929s in the AF Corse Pro/Am Oreca to take second position.

Robin Frijns had qualified third in the #31 WRT Oreca on a 1m32.059s but had his laptime scratched for a track limits violation, dropping him to fourth behind Ferdinand Habsburg in the sister #41 Realteam by WRT car.

Porsche tops GTE Pro qualifying

Michael Christensen took pole position for Porsche in GTE Pro.

The Dane grabbed the top spot on his first flying lap with a 1m36.371s aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR, which ended up nearly two tenths clear of James Calado in the fastest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

Calado’s 1m36.566s gave him a similar margin over the second Porsche qualified by Gianmaria Bruni, who posted a 1m36.800s.

Miguel Molina took fourth spot in the second of the Ferraris with a 1m36.851s set on his third flying lap.

Corvette's Nick Tandy brought up the rear of the five-car GTE Pro class on a 1m37.127s.

Ben Keating claimed a third pole of the season in GTE Am aboard the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE, pipping Sarah Bovy in the Iron Dames Ferrari by just five hundredths of a second.

Keating set a 1m39.309s, which compared with Bovy’s 1m39.371s.

Franck Dezoteux took third in the AF-run Spirit of Race Ferrari.

The Fuji 6 Hours, the penultimate round of this year’s WEC, begins at 11:00 local time on Sunday.

