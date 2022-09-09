Fuji WEC: Toyota stays on top in second practice
Toyota maintained its position at the head of the leaderboard in second practice for this weekend's Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
The Japanese marque once again locked out the top two places in an incident-free 90-minute session on Friday afternoon, with Kamui Kobayashi setting the fastest time aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.
Kobayashi set what proved to be the benchmark time of 1m29.948s at the start of the session, going more than a second quicker than Sebastien Buemi had managed in the sister #8 Toyota in the morning.
Brendon Hartley was 0.225s off the pace of Kobayashi in the #8 machine, which is Toyota's better-placed car in the drivers' standings.
The quicker of Peugeot's two new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars, the #94 car, was third-fastest in the hands of Loic Duval.
His best time of 1m31.194s was three tenths quicker than either Peugeot had managed in FP1, but left the French marque 1.246s away from the top spot.
The points-leading Alpine A480 grandfathered LMP1 car was fourth-fastest in the hands of Nicolas Lapierre, 1.414s off the pace, followed by the #93 Peugeot in which Jean-Eric Vergne set the best time.
JOTA's pair of Oreca 07s topped the LMP2 division, with Antonio Felix da Costa's early effort of 1m32.351s putting the #38 car at the head of the order.
The sister #28 car of Ed Jones was just 0.142s back in second, followed by the best of the United Autosports Orecas, the #22 car, in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque.
Nicklas Nielsen put the Pro/Am AF Corse Oreca fourth-fastest ahead of the WRT Oreca of Robin Frijns in fifth.
Ferrari maintained the advantage in GTE Pro as the #51 488 GTE Evo once again topped the class.
Alessandro Pier Guidi's best time of 1m37.682s put him 0.164s up on the best of the Porsche 911 RSR-19s, the #91 car in which Gianmaria Bruni set the best time in the final few minutes of the session.
The #92 Porsche was third-fastest with Kevin Estre at the wheel, followed by the #52 Ferrari of Miguel Molina and the solo Corvette C8.R of Tommy Milner, who ended up 0.769s off the pace.
Iron Dames Ferrari driver Michelle Gatting was fastest in GTE Am on a 1m39.170s, which was 0.015s faster than both the sister Iron Lynx Ferrari of ex-Formula 1 racer Giancarlo Fisichella and the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE of Marco Sorensen, which set identical times.
Practice for the 6 Hours of Fuji continues on Saturday morning at 10.20am local time (GMT +9) ahead of qualifying at 2.40pm.
Fuji WEC - Second practice results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'29.948
|2
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'30.173
|0.225
|3
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
James Rossiter
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'31.194
|1.246
|4
|36
|
Andre Negrao
Nicolas Lapierre
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Alpine A480
|HYPERCAR
|1'31.362
|1.414
|5
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'31.539
|1.591
|6
|38
|
Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.351
|2.403
|7
|28
|
Oliver Rasmussen
Ed Jones
Jonathan Aberdein
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.493
|2.545
|8
|22
|
Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Will Owen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.510
|2.562
|9
|83
|
François Perrodo
Nicklas Nielsen
Alessio Rovera
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.642
|2.694
|10
|31
|
Sean Gelael
Robin Frijns
Dries Vanthoor
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.788
|2.840
|11
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Ferdinand Habsburg
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.906
|2.958
|12
|9
|
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Lorenzo Colombo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.978
|3.030
|13
|10
|
Renger van der Zande
Ryan Cullen
Sébastien Bourdais
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.054
|3.106
|14
|23
|
Alex Lynn
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.069
|3.121
|15
|34
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Alex Brundle
Esteban Gutierrez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.419
|3.471
|16
|1
|
Lilou Wadoux
Paul-Loup Chatin
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.773
|3.825
|17
|45
|
Steven Thomas
James Allen
Rene Binder
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.854
|3.906
|18
|35
|
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.512
|5.564
|19
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.682
|7.734
|20
|91
|
Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.846
|7.898
|21
|92
|
Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.892
|7.944
|22
|52
|
Miguel Molina
Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.019
|8.071
|23
|64
|
Tommy Milner
Nick Tandy
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.451
|8.503
|24
|85
|
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.170
|9.222
|25
|60
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.185
|9.237
|26
|33
|
Ben Keating
Henrique Chaves Jr.
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.185
|9.237
|27
|54
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.267
|9.319
|28
|46
|
Matteo Cairoli
Mikkel Pedersen
Nicolas Leutwiler
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.335
|9.387
|29
|86
|
Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.346
|9.398
|30
|71
|
Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Gabriel Aubry
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.408
|9.460
|31
|777
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Charlie Fagg
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.451
|9.503
|32
|77
|
Christian Ried
Sebastian Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.572
|9.624
|33
|98
|
Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.625
|9.677
|34
|56
|
Takeshi Kimura
Ollie Millroy
Ben Barnicoat
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.748
|9.800
|35
|88
|
Fred Poordad
Patrick Lindsey
Jan Heylen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.832
|9.884
|36
|21
|
Simon Mann
Christoph Ulrich
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.917
|9.969
