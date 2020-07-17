Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours
Ginetta will field only a single car in the rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours in September, leaving a depleted field of six LMP1 entries in the flagship round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
The British squad had already skipped the previous round of the 2019/20 WEC season at Austin in March, but was expected to make a return at Sebring before the event was cancelled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ginetta's sole AER-powered G60-LT-P1 will be joined in the LMP1 ranks by a pair of factory entered Toyota TS050 Hybrids, two R-13s entered by Rebellion Racing and ByKolles' sole ENSO CLM P1/01-Gibson.
