Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows Next / Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective
WEC / Bahrain News

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list

Glickenhaus is missing from the entry list for this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, marking its second absence of the 2022 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list
Listen to this article

The American manufacturer skipped last weekend’s penultimate round at Fuji Speedway in Japan due to cost concerns, but had left the door open to take part in the Bahrain 8 Hours on November 12.

However, as teams prepare to send their cars to the island nation in the Middle East via sea freight, it has now been confirmed that Glickenhaus will not be present for the eight-hour enduro at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Teams in the Hypercar class were originally required to commit to the entire season with at least one car in order to gain an entry, but it subsequently became clear that WEC was going to offer some room for flexibility.

Glickenhaus had made a huge step up in performance and reliability this year and appeared on course for victory in the 6 Hours of Monza after taking pole position, before a drive-through penalty and a turbo failure forced it into retirement. 

Monza turned out to be Glickenhaus’ last race of the season following the team’s decision to skip both flyaway races at Fuji and Bahrain.

Its absence will leave five cars in the top class of the WEC, with the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids and the sole Alpine A480-Gibson again joined by a pair of Peugeot 9X8 LMH cars that made their debuts in Monza in July.

As revealed last week, the new Porsche 963 LMDh car will not make an early debut in Bahrain, with the German manufacturer electing to complete two additional tests in the US instead.

#9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz, Lorenzo Colombo

#9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz, Lorenzo Colombo

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMP2 will see the biggest field of any class with a total of 14 cars entered for the bonus-points finale, including the returning ARC Bratislava Oreca that will compete in the Pro-Am sub-division.

Team owner Miroslav Konopka will return to action after missing the Fuji race, but his teammates in the #44 entry are yet to be announced.

Elsewhere, Rene Rast will be back at the wheel of the #31 WRT Oreca after having to skip the Fuji round due to a clash with his primary commitments in the DTM with Abt Audi. Fellow Audi driver Nico Muller will likewise retake his seat at the Vector Sport team after Renger van der Zande stood in for him in Japan last weekend.

There will be the usual five cars in the last race for the GTE Pro class, with Porsche and Ferrari fielding two works entries each and Corvette running a single example of the C8.R.

13 cars will take part in GTE Am, taking the total size of the grid up to 37 cars.

shares
comments

Related video

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows
Previous article

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows
Next article

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus
Supercars

Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus

DTM drivers hope Spa remains on the calendar in 2023 Spa
DTM

DTM drivers hope Spa remains on the calendar in 2023

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Muller joins Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar programme
WEC WEC

Muller joins Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar programme

Nico Muller will take the vacant seat at the Peugeot Le Mans Hypercar squad for the 2023 World Endurance Championship season.

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective
WEC WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Corvette Racing's Nick Tandy says the American marque's struggles in last weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship race at Fuji make the team's success in the preceding Monza round seem all the more special.

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list

Glickenhaus is missing from the entry list for this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, marking its second absence of the 2022 season.

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows
WEC WEC

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows

JOTA was left to rue a rare lack of full-course yellows or safety car periods in last weekend’s Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship after missing out on LMP2 honours to WRT.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.