Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without clash Next / How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza WEC glory
WEC / Monza News

Glickenhaus convinced Monza win was still on despite penalty

Glickenhaus believes it would have been able to come back from a penalty in Sunday’s Monza FIA World Endurance Championship round to challenge for victory but for its dramatic turbo failure. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

Technical director Luca Ciancetti suggested that the pace of the Glickenhaus 007 LMH shared by Romain Dumas, Pipo Derani and Olivier Pla would have brought it back into contention over the second half of the six-hour race after it lost of a lead of more than 50s late in the third hour. 

That advantage was wiped out by a safety car, and then the drive-through penalty taken immediately after the race went green left the car 30s behind race leader Mike Conway in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

“We were thinking it was still possible to win,” Ciancetti told Motorsport.com.

“By keeping running at the pace we had at the beginning, I think we would have been fighting for the win: I think it would have been very close.”

Read Also:

Dumas and then Derani were able to build up a lead of 52s in the space of the two and half hours on a day that the qualifying speed of the car was fully converted into race pace.

The team then had to take a drive-through penalty picked up by Derani at the end of second hour for exceeding the 80km/h maximum speed during a Full Course Yellow virtual safety car. 

The Brazilian handed over to Pla during the safety car, which was called after Henrique Chaves crashed heavily at the second chicane in the GTE Am TF Sport Aston Martin, but the Frenchman had to return to the pits because a drive-through cannot be taken under the safety car. 

Five laps after Pla took the penalty, smoke started pouring from the right-side exhaust of the Pipo V8 twin-turbo engine and the car retired. 

Ciancetti explained that the team suspected turbo failure, but couldn’t be more specific ahead of a proper analysis.

“It looks like turbo failure, probably a defective component because we were within the mileage [the life of the part] and everything seemed under control,” he said.

He ruled out the 13kW or 17-18bhp increase in maximum power for the Glickenhaus at Monza under the Balance of Performance being a factor in the engine problem. 

Ciancetti refused to speculate on what role the BoP break for the team played in its domination of the event before the retirement. 

“I leave the analysis to the BoP guys; I let them do their job,” he said. 

But Ciancetti did express satisfaction with the performance of the team and the car, particularly in terms of the execution of the race and its pace over a double stint on a set of Michelin tyres.

“The BoP, of course, helped us, but the car was set up very well,” he explained. “We did nothing wrong in any department: the mechanics were perfect at every pitstop and we made the right strategy calls.

“And we had good pace over a double stint: in Pipo’s second stint the #7 Toyota was on new tyres and we were on old tyres and we were not doing too badly.”

shares
comments
Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without clash
Previous article

Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without clash
Next article

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza WEC glory

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza WEC glory
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza WEC glory Monza
WEC

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza WEC glory

Toyota: Glickenhaus's rivals may have no chance in Monza WEC Monza
WEC

Toyota: Glickenhaus's rivals may have no chance in Monza WEC

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Glickenhaus Racing More from
Glickenhaus Racing
Glickenhaus reveals sky blue livery for Monza WEC round Monza
WEC

Glickenhaus reveals sky blue livery for Monza WEC round

Glickenhaus on Le Mans: "Why shouldn't we believe we can win?" 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Glickenhaus on Le Mans: "Why shouldn't we believe we can win?"

Glickenhaus plans third Hypercar for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans

Glickenhaus plans third Hypercar for Le Mans 24 Hours

Latest news

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza WEC glory
WEC WEC

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza WEC glory

Glickenhaus convinced Monza win was still on despite penalty
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus convinced Monza win was still on despite penalty

Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without clash
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without clash

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage to win at Monza
WEC WEC

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage to win at Monza

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.