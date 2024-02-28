All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WEC Losail Prologue

Heavy Toyota car "struggling a lot" with tyre woes in WEC Prologue

Toyota driver and team principal Kamui Kobayashi has admitted that the Japanese manufacturer was “a bit lost” as it struggled through the pre-season World Endurance Championship test in Qatar.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries

Shameem Fahath

Kobayashi made the comments after the pair of Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercars ended up 13th and 15th in the combined times from the four sessions of the Prologue test on Monday and Tuesday at the start of race week for the Qatar 1812Km WEC season-opener.

He explained that Toyota struggled with graining of its Michelin tyres on the smooth surface of the 3.37-mile Losail International Circuit, which was resurfaced for last year. 

“It was a couple of frustrating days; we were struggling a lot,” said Kobayashi after his new team-mate in the #7 Toyota, Nyck de Vries, set a best lap for Toyota that was nearly 1.4s off the pace. “We are definitely hard on the tyres — we cannot really manage the tyres.

“I think we are a little bit lost; every lap I am driving differently and I have to apologise to the team because I am driving like an amateur.

“We are having graining, even on the hard tyre. The tyres are giving up so quick: once you overdrive the tyres are done.”

Kobayashi suggested that Toyota, which won the WEC drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles last year, has modest aspirations for the Qatar event. “We are not dreaming of something,” he said. 

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Kamui Kobayashi

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Kamui Kobayashi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director David Floury explained that the weight of GR010, the heaviest car in the Hypercar field under the Balance of Performance published last week, appeared to be at the root of the graining problem. 

“What we are seeing is that the weight effect is underestimated on this track,” he said. “It drives some working points on the tyres that are not so easy to deal with.

“The track surface is in line with some of the recent resurfacing for Formula 1, which is quite specific.”

He suggested that the effect of the weight on the Losail circuit surface was “not linear”, while pointing out that there is a “big disparity in weight” across the cars of the nine manufacturers represented in Hypercar. 

That suggests that the Toyota has reached some kind of tipping point with the further nine-kilogramme increase in minimum weight from the 1080kg at which it finished last season to 1089kg.

The new Losail smooth surface has described as “low-energy” by the teams, but the graining effect is caused by tyre slipping or sliding across the asphalt, a phenomenon exacerbated by the weight of the Toyota.

But Floury did not make a call for a BoP change ahead of the start of free practice for the Qatar 1812Km, which begins with two sessions on Thursday. 

“It is not the time to discuss the BoP; it is to try to do with the best of what you have,” he said. 

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The new system of BoP introduced for 2024 has yet to be explained by WEC organisers, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, but it appears there is more scope for change than last year. 

Floury insisted that a change between the Prologue and the race “would not be in line with the process” outlined to the Hypercar manufacturers by the FIA and the ACO. 

The 1089kg minimum weight of the Toyota compares with 1075kg for the Ferrari 499P LMH and 1048kg for the Porsche 963 LMDh.

The Peugeot 9X8 LMH and the Cadillac V-Series.R are the lightest cars in the field at 1030kg and 1032kg respectively. 

Porsche topped all four sessions of the Prologue, Frederic Makowiecki ending up quickest with a 1m40.404s. 

Watch: Presenting the 2024 GR010 HYBRID

That compared with the 1m41.789s Toyota best from de Vries and the 1m42.097s from Brendon Hartley, the fastest time by the #8 Toyota. 

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session
Next article Ferrari starts 2024 WEC season with no performance upgrades

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Ferrari starts 2024 WEC season with no performance upgrades

Ferrari starts 2024 WEC season with no performance upgrades

WEC
Losail

Ferrari starts 2024 WEC season with no performance upgrades Ferrari starts 2024 WEC season with no performance upgrades

WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session

WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session

WEC
Losail Prologue

WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Kamui Kobayashi
More from
Kamui Kobayashi
Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note

Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note

Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi

Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi

WEC

Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

WRC
Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead

Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead

WRC
Rally Sweden

Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Latest news

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC WRC

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

Misc General

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

F1 Formula 1

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

Prime

Discover prime content
The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail Prologue
By James Newbold

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Gary Watkins

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Gary Watkins

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA