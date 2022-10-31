Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari testing with two 499P WEC hypercars from early stage Next / Acura/Honda sitting out 2023 Le Mans "hurts" for Albuquerque
WEC / Ferrari Hypercar unveil Video

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed

Ferrari has launched its new Le Mans Hypercar that will take the Italian manufacturer back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

The car, name and key details were revealed at Ferrari’s Finali Mondiali – the world finals for its one-make series – and gives credence to the marque’s rich sportscar history.

Gary Watkins is joined by Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of design and development at Ferrari’s Attivita Sportive GT sportscar racing department, to discuss the 499P car launch and how the project came together.

