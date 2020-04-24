WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Breaking news

“Vital” LMDh prototype rules to be revealed in two weeks

shares
comments
“Vital” LMDh prototype rules to be revealed in two weeks
By:
Co-author: Charles Bradley
Apr 24, 2020, 2:30 PM

The technical regulations for the new LMDh platform that will form the basis for top-class sportscar competition from 2022 will be unveiled within the next fortnight, according to Pierre Fillon, the president of Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

Speaking to Motorsport Network in the latest of our exclusive #thinkingforward interviews with the leaders in world motorsport, Fillon declared: “I think we will be able to announce the frame of the regulations in two weeks.”

Details of the LMDh rules, based on the principles of IMSA’s LMP2-based DPi category, had been promised for the week of the ‘Super Sebring’ IMSA/WEC double-header in March. But the cancellation of the WEC 1000-mile race and postponement of the IMSA Sebring 12 Hours as the coronavirus crisis escalated meant key meetings between the ACO and IMSA had to be put off along with the rules announcement.

Since then, the working group that comprises the ACO, IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship has been finalising details of the new ruleset, and the WEC’s Gerard Neveu says they are “on the final approach for the LMDh”.

Fillon told Motorsport.com: “We can say that we on schedule – of course, we should have announced the regulations in Sebring. The work has continued since. First of all, the relationship with IMSA is excellent. 

“I think we have the technical regulations today, and we’re just finalising small details, and following the crisis we have no choice, we have to succeed with this project. It’s very important for the future of sportscars. For me, it’s vital.”

Read Also:

Neveu said that the technical working group, which includes all the car manufacturers who have expressed an interest in taking part and the four designated chassis makers (Oreca, Ligier, Dallara and Multimatic) has also been busy during the Covid-19-enforced break.

“What you have to know is the working group between IMSA and the ACO is working daily on this project, on the very important things,” he said. “The technical working group with the chassis manufacturers and the manufacturers interested in joining the LMDh platform is still working all the time. These technical regulations, the draft of this one, will be shared with everyone together. 

“They are all around the table, they are informed in real time, they continue to work on the evaluation and if they want to be in or not and if they want to join. But the process is more or less done. The position we are in now with LMDh compared with the position we were in Daytona in January have nothing to do [with each other]. Now we are speaking about delivering something. Not announcing that we have decided to do something. 

“This is more than decided; this is ready to be delivered. Following also all the different parameters, including the fact we have to find the cheapest price possible to deliver a good race programme and make sure we can have a maximum of manufacturers interested in being part of this programme. Our schedule will be on time.”

Fillon believes that the requirement for reduced costs for major manufacturers – who previously insisted on high-budget, factory programmes building their own chassis at the top level – helped persuade them of the attractiveness of the new platform.

“One year ago, you can’t imagine that the big manufacturers will agree to use another chassis, not its own chassis,” he said. “It was something impossible for them, and today it’s possible. Everything has changed. 

“We work step-by-step, so we have to achieve the LMDh [platform], and I think we are on a good way. After that we will try to see what we can share and what we can do together with IMSA. I think there are a lot of possibilities.”

Next article
Le Mans open to October or November race, if new date ruled out

Previous article

Le Mans open to October or November race, if new date ruled out

Next article

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC , IMSA
Author James Allen

Race hub

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

13 Aug - 15 Aug
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
USAC

16th Street Speedway Report 1999-08-09

2
Formula 1

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury

Latest videos

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2017 01:45
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2017

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2016 01:50
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2016

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2015 01:31
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2015

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2014 01:48
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2014

1990: World Sports Car - Dijon 46:04
WEC

1990: World Sports Car - Dijon

Latest news

Podcast: Tandy on Porsche's 2015 Le Mans success
LM24

Podcast: Tandy on Porsche's 2015 Le Mans success

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man
F1

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man

“Vital” LMDh prototype rules to be revealed in two weeks
WEC

“Vital” LMDh prototype rules to be revealed in two weeks

Le Mans open to October or November race, if new date ruled out
LM24

Le Mans open to October or November race, if new date ruled out

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend
F1

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
13 Aug - 15 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.