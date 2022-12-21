Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy Next / Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
WEC News

Jani to leave Porsche works driver role after 963 LMDh snub

Le Mans 24 Hours and FIA World Endurance Championship title winner Neel Jani is leaving Porsche at the end of this year after 10 seasons.

Gary Watkins
By:
Jani to leave Porsche works driver role after 963 LMDh snub
Listen to this article

The 39-year-old, who did the Le Mans/WEC title double with Porsche in 2016, has confirmed he will not be staying with a manufacturer he joined at the beginning of 2013 ahead of its WEC entry with the 919 Hybrid LMP1 the following year.

Jani’s departure follows a season in 2022 in which he was one of Porsche’s Formula E reserve and test drivers but did not race for the marque.

It was announced earlier this month that ex-Formula 2 David Beckmann was taking Jani’s place alongside Simona de Silvestro on the squad of FE reserves.

That was followed by Porsche’s annual motorsport announcement last weekend in which Jani was not listed among its roster of factory drivers.

“From the end of this year, I will no longer be a Porsche factory driver for the first time in 10 years,” Jani told Motorsport.com.

“I’m thankful for a fantastic time at Porsche and I feel privileged to have been involved with the now legendary 919 Hybrid from the very beginning.

“I will never forget winning WEC races for Porsche with the 919 and then the 911 RSR [in GTE Pro].

“Obviously, I’m sad that a lot of things have changed at Porsche Motorsport during the past 12 months and that the initial plans for my future were changed.”

Jani was not offered a place with the Porsche Penske Motorsport squad that will contest both the WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the new 963 LMDh from 2023 despite his prototype experience with the 919.

He was initially involved in the development of the new LMDh car prior to its first runs in January of this year.

“I was working on the simulator and doing other development work in the second half of 2021, while being told I was on the list to race the car,” explained Jani.

“Then I was told that I wouldn’t be part of the race programme with Penske and was offered a GT3 programme for the future, but my love and experience is in prototypes.”

Jani subsequently accepted a deal to continue on the FE programme.

Read Also:
Jani won March's Sebring 12 Hours in the Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi alongside Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, to remind Porsche of his prototype prowess.

Jani won March's Sebring 12 Hours in the Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi alongside Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, to remind Porsche of his prototype prowess.

Photo by: Chris duMond / Motorsport Images

He explained that he had taken up the late offer of a drive in the Sebring 12 Hours IMSA round in March with the Ganassi Cadillac team to remind Porsche of his prototype credentials.

“We won the race [with Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn], so I guess that was a clear indication I know what I’m doing in a prototype,” he said.

Jani insisted that he still has ambitions to compete for outright victories in either WEC or IMSA in their respective Hypercar and GTP classes.

“I want to find another deal to fight for overall wins, that’s clear, maybe with a Porsche customer outfit” said Jani, who tested for the Meyer Shank Racing Acura team in October. “I see myself as a prototype driver; that’s where my experience is.

“It’s kind of late for 2023, so there aren’t many options out there."

Jani revealed that he is in discussion with several teams and manufacturers but has no deal as of yet and hasn't ruled out racing in LMP2 in 2023.

The former Toro Rosso Formula 1 test and reserve driver raced the 919 for the full four years of the programme, taking nine pole positions, four WEC wins and a further 15 podiums.

He subsequently drove for the Porsche in its first season of Formula E in 2019/20 and then moved into the WEC GTE Pro team for 2021.

Jani dovetailed WEC GTE Pro and Formula E duties in 2021 before moving to a reserve and development role.

Jani dovetailed WEC GTE Pro and Formula E duties in 2021 before moving to a reserve and development role.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy
Previous article

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy
Next article

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime
WEC

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns
WEC

Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns

Sebring could keep place on '24 WEC calendar alongside Qatar
WEC

Sebring could keep place on '24 WEC calendar alongside Qatar

Latest news

Board changes for Motorsport Australia
General General

Board changes for Motorsport Australia

Three new directors will join the Motorsport Australia Board for 2023.

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM’s sportscar racing program manager, says that calibrating the code to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain ahead of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Red Bull F1 car to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull F1 car to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst

A Red Bull Formula 1 car will run demonstration laps of the famous Mount Panorama circuit during the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend in February.

Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally
Dakar Dakar

Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally

Carlos Sainz Sr says Audi has been “brave” with its revised RS Q e-tron E2 for the 2023 Dakar Rally, which starts on December 31.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
17 h
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.