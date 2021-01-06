WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

shares
comments
Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut
By:

Multiple Le Mans 24 Hours winner Joest Racing has been brought in by niche manufacturer Glickenhaus to bolster its maiden FIA World Endurance Championship assault in 2021.

The German team, which won Le Mans 11 times with Audi LMP1 machinery, will work together with Podium Advanced Technologies to run the new Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar under development at the Italian organisation's headquarters. 

Joest is moving into the new project after its relationship with Mazda in the Daytona Prototype international class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship came to an end in March last year.

Marque founder Jim Glickenhaus said: "We, as Glickenhaus, decided to enter into WEC and the Le Mans 24 Hours to prove that a niche manufacturer can deliver product to the highest technology level. 

"It has been a huge effort to concept and design a car like our 007 LMH but, looking at the big names that will enter the Hypercar category, this is a big accomplishment for our brand. 

"I am not a big fan of going quietly and having Joest Racing support shows how seriously we took this challenge.”

Glickenhaus 007 LMH detail

Glickenhaus 007 LMH detail
1/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Glickenhaus 007 LMH chassis

Glickenhaus 007 LMH chassis
2/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Glickenhaus 007 LMH detail

Glickenhaus 007 LMH detail
3/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Glickenhaus 007 LMH engine by Pipo Motors

Glickenhaus 007 LMH engine by Pipo Motors
4/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Glickenhaus 007

Glickenhaus 007
5/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Glickenhaus 007 LMP-Hypercars

Glickenhaus 007 LMP-Hypercars
6/10

Photo by: ACO

Glickenhaus 007

Glickenhaus 007
7/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Glickenhaus 007 LMH engine by Pipo Motors

Glickenhaus 007 LMH engine by Pipo Motors
8/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Glickenhaus 007 LMH engine by Pipo Motors

Glickenhaus 007 LMH engine by Pipo Motors
9/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Glickenhaus 007 LMH engine by Pipo Motors

Glickenhaus 007 LMH engine by Pipo Motors
10/10

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Luca Ciancetti, head of automotive engineering and motorsport business at Podium, added: ”Having the chance to work with one of the most winning teams in endurance race history strengthens our line-up and finalises our strategy to be a strong competitor in our first year in the WEC and at Le Mans. 

"The recent cooperation is already giving us great results and we are looking forward to the first shakedown of the 007 LMH.”

Jan Lange, Joest Racing's head of projects, revealed that the collaboration has been "on-going for a little while now". 

"I must say that working with the highly competent and motivated team at Podium Advanced Engineering in Italy has been a pleasure," he said. 

"We are particularly happy about returning to Le Mans, which is somewhat home ground for Joest Racing and where we’ve been able to take overall victories multiple times."

Read Also:

The new Glickenhaus 007 LMH, powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V8 developed by rally specialist Pipo Moteurs in France, is expected to be given a shakedown this month. 

Glickenhaus announced last summer that it will field a pair of its new designs in the WEC in the coming season, but will not race the car for the first time until after the Sebring 1000 Miles series opener scheduled for March. 

This means that Glickenhaus is now due to give the car its debut at round two at Spa on May 1. 

Reinhold Joest's team has a long history at the highest level of sportscar racing, starting in the 1970s. 

The team won Le Mans four times with Porsche in 1984 and '85, with a 956 Group C car, and in 1996 and 1998, with a WSC95 LMP1. 

It was signed up by Audi ahead of the German manufacturer's entry into the prototype ranks in 1999 and maintained its relationship up until the withdrawal of the marque from the P1 arena at the end of 2016.

Joest was also responsible for running the winning Bentley Speed 8 GTP coupe that triumphed at Le Mans in 2003.

Related video

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu

Previous article

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

F1 set to revert to 2pm start times from 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to revert to 2pm start times from 2021

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu

Castroneves, Brundle, van der Zande join Inter Europol
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Castroneves, Brundle, van der Zande join Inter Europol

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

13h
2
Formula 1

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

3
General

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul

15h
4
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

23h
5
WEC

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

28min

Latest news

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut
WEC

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu
WEC

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu

Castroneves, Brundle, van der Zande join Inter Europol
WEC

Castroneves, Brundle, van der Zande join Inter Europol

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme
WEC

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Lopez impressed by “complex” Toyota Le Mans Hypercar reliability
LM24

Lopez impressed by “complex” Toyota Le Mans Hypercar reliability

Latest videos

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme 02:12
WEC
Dec 23, 2020

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications 01:11
WEC
Dec 14, 2020

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar 00:50
WEC
Dec 4, 2020

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony 02:38
WEC
Nov 16, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights 03:12
WEC
Nov 14, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.