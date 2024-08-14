All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
WEC COTA

Keating returns to WEC with Proton Ford squad for Austin

Ben Keating set for one-off WEC return at the Circuit of the Americas

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone

Two-time World Endurance Championship title winner Ben Keating will make a return to the series for his home race in Austin next month.

Keating will join up with the Proton Competition Ford squad in LMGT3 at the Circuit of the Americas on 1 September for his first appearance in a regular WEC race since leaving the series, in the wake of winning his second GTE Am title last year.

The 52-year-old American will race the #88 Ford Mustang GT3 together with factory driver Dennis Olsen and Mikkel Pedersen.

He takes the seat for the mandatory bronze-rated driver in a LMGT3 line-up filled for the first four races by Giorgio Roda and then team boss Christian Ried last time out at Interlagos in July.

The winner of the GTE Am title with the Corvette Racing and the TF Sport Aston Martin squads in 2022 and ’23 respectively opted not to chase a hat-trick of GT titles in WEC this year in the first season of LMGT3.

He told Motorsport.com last September that he wanted to scale down his racing activities in 2024 and focus on a single programme in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Keating explained that time constraints when the WEC calendar was expanding by one race were behind his decision.

But he is coming back to the WEC, a series in which he competed from the 2019-20 campaign, for his local race in what is expected to be a one-off.

Keating’s dealership group is based in Texas and includes multiple Ford outlets around the state.

An appearance at the Le Mans 24 Hours WEC round in June was part of his programme with United Autosports in LMP2 in IMSA, in which he is seeking a third title after his 2021 and ’22 triumphs with the PR1/Mathiasen squad.

The only other change to the WEC entry for Austin, released on Wednesday, is the return of Harry Tincknell to Proton’s Hypercar class Porsche 963 LMDh.

The Briton missed Interlagos because as a Ford factory driver his IMSA GT Daytona Pro campaign with the Multimatic Motorsports squad took precedence and he contested the Canadian round of the North American series at Mosport instead.

#64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3: Harry Tincknell, Mike Rockenfeller

#64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3: Harry Tincknell, Mike Rockenfeller

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Neel Jani and Julien Andlauer raced the car as a duo in Brazil.

Track action for the Lone Star Le Mans WEC round in Austin kicks off at 12:40 local time on 30 August.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 a "closed chapter" for Porsche after failed Red Bull bid

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
F1 a "closed chapter" for Porsche after failed Red Bull bid

F1 a "closed chapter" for Porsche after failed Red Bull bid

Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 a "closed chapter" for Porsche after failed Red Bull bid
Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC

Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC

WEC
Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Interlagos
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
Ben Keating
More from
Ben Keating
Bronze-rated Keating not interested in racing 'scary' LMDh cars again

Bronze-rated Keating not interested in racing 'scary' LMDh cars again

IMSA
Bronze-rated Keating not interested in racing 'scary' LMDh cars again
Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac
United Autosports confirms Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort

United Autosports confirms Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
United Autosports confirms Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort
Proton Competition
More from
Proton Competition
Porsche customer Proton eyeing second car in WEC and IMSA

Porsche customer Proton eyeing second car in WEC and IMSA

WEC
Porsche customer Proton eyeing second car in WEC and IMSA
IMSA Long Beach: Derani takes pole for Cadillac by 0.009s, then wrecks

IMSA Long Beach: Derani takes pole for Cadillac by 0.009s, then wrecks

IMSA
Long Beach
IMSA Long Beach: Derani takes pole for Cadillac by 0.009s, then wrecks
Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC

Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC

WEC
Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC

Latest news

FIA shouldn't backtrack on restricting 2026 aero regulations - Ocon

FIA shouldn't backtrack on restricting 2026 aero regulations - Ocon

F1 Formula 1
FIA shouldn't backtrack on restricting 2026 aero regulations - Ocon
Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters

Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters
Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor

Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor

F1 Formula 1
Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor
Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

Prime

Discover prime content
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA