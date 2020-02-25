WEC
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / COTA / Breaking news

Kobayashi berates LMP1 handicaps after "joke" Austin race

shares
comments
Kobayashi berates LMP1 handicaps after "joke" Austin race
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 9:55 AM

Toyota driver Kamui Kobayashi has urged the FIA World Endurance Championship to rethink its LMP1 success handicap system after a Lone Star Le Mans event he branded a “joke”.

Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas was notable for its lack of action in a sparse LMP1 field, with the solo Rebellion R-13 enjoying a clear advantage over both of the Toyota TS050 Hybrids and going to take an easy second win of the 2019/20 season.

The slower championship-leading #7 Toyota, which Kobayashi shares with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez, was powerless to challenge the sister #8 car owing to its larger penalty, worth approximately half a second a lap on paper but more in reality.

Read Also:

After finishing two laps down on the winning Rebellion and the #8 Toyota, Kobayashi warned that the WEC will struggle to maintain fan interest without making changes.

He told Motorsport.com: “I don’t understand. They say it’s a handicap, but it decides who is going to win. We knew before coming into the race. It’s the worst race I ever had.

“If we keep this EoT, nobody will come to these races. This meant to be [high] technology racing. Nobody gets excited with the EoT stuff. As soon as you see our car, everybody says it looks slow. What does the spectator think? It looks really stupid.

“I don’t care if we are slow, but we need to take a broader view and [ask ourselves] why people get excited about this championship. It’s definitely a stupid idea.

“Rebellion won the race, but they probably don’t feel really happy. Who is happy in the end? Nobody. Everybody travels home feeling frustrated. It’s a bit of a joke.”

Kobayashi, part of the race-winning Wayne Taylor Racing line-up in last month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, contrasted the situation in WEC with that of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s DPi class, which features close competition between three brands.

“I have to say IMSA does a really good job,” said Kobayashi. “When I was there [in Daytona], I enjoyed. There was good competition; the point is they try to make close gaps.

“But the problem [in WEC] is the concept of the car is so far [apart], between our car and the Rebellion, it’s impossible. Of course, people try to calculate everything, but as soon as we start FP1, we need to adjust [the EoT] at least.

“We are here for entertaining people, either people who are coming here or watching on the TV. This race, if you are watching on TV, after half an hour I’m sure people are turning off the TV for this boring race.

“Why do we continue like this? We are here to entertain people and have a competitive race. But we do completely the opposite.”

Conway: Sebring will be same story for #7 crew

Conway admitted the Austin race was among the most frustrating he’s experienced, and fears that next month’s Sebring 1000 Miles will be a similar story.

The Briton said that the #7 crew’s five-point advantage in the standings is likely to again make it impossible for he and his teammates to challenge the sister Toyota.

“When it’s a couple of tenths a lap, you think maybe you can overhaul it,” said Conway. “But here there was just no chance, whatever we did we couldn’t get around it.

“[The disadvantage] was around nine tenths a lap on a clear lap, but in traffic it’s more because you’ve less boost to play with, it’s harder to clean the tyres. It might look on paper like it’s one thing, but it depends on the track, the conditions.

“Now going to Sebring we still have a deficit. We needed car 8 to win really to reset things more. We saw two points [of advantage] at Bahrain was worth two or three tenths a lap. I’m sure [five points at] Sebring will be worth five tenths at least.”

Related video

Next article
Corvette needs BoP adjustment to fight for win at Sebring

Previous article

Corvette needs BoP adjustment to fight for win at Sebring

Next article

JOTA podium "shouldn't have been", says Davidson

JOTA podium "shouldn't have been", says Davidson
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event COTA
Drivers Kamui Kobayashi , Mike Conway
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

COTA

COTA

22 Feb - 23 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
06:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
10:45
12:45
Q1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
15:40
17:40
Q2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
16:10
18:10
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
10:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

2
NASCAR Truck

Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title

3
MotoGP

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales

4
Formula 1

Overtaking aids – who has it right, F1 or IndyCar? DRS versus P2P

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta 00:35
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes 00:27
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights 03:09
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Stevens and van der Garde contact 01:04
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Stevens and van der Garde contact

Latest news

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers
LM24

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus
LM24

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis
WEC

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed
WEC

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'
IMSA

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.