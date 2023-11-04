Kubica poised to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test
Ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica is set to try the Jota Porsche 963 LMDh in Sunday’s World Endurance Championship rookie test at Bahrain.
Both Kubica and Jota have confirmed that a test outing aboard the British team’s Porsche is a possibility as they close in on a deal for the 2024 WEC.
The Polish driver would only answer “maybe” when asked if he would driving Jota’s 963 during the official WEC test the day after Saturday’s series finale on the Bahrain International Circuit.
Jota team principal Sam Hignett replied “it has yet to be decided” when asked if Kubica would be getting behind the wheel of the car raced by Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye in the WEC this season.
But he did reveal that a negotiations for Kubica to join Jota’s expanded two-car squad in the Hypercar class of the WEC next year are “definitely moving towards a conclusion”.
Kubica is one of a trio of ex-F1 stars in talks with the team on its expansion to two cars next year.
The team has confirmed that F1 world champions Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button are in the frame for drives next year.
It appears that Jota is trying to put together some kind of ‘superteam’ in one of its pair of 963s sponsored by car hire giant Hertz, although Hignett insisted that any star signings may not necessarily race together in one car.
Formula E race winner Norman Nato will test the Jota Porsche at Bahrain, Hignett confirmed.
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Robert Kubica
The Frenchman, who has top class experience in the WEC with the Rebellion LMP1 team, has already had a seat fitting in the 963.
It appears the Andretti-Porsche driver is being viewed as a replacement for Jota stalwart da Costa, who will be unavailable to the team for next year because Porsche wants him to concentrate on its FE campaign.
Pietro Fittipaldi, who is racing for Jota in LMP2 this year in the WEC, will now not be given a try-out in the Porsche.
The Brazilian was listed against the car in the latest entry list published for the test, but is no longer a candidate for a drive next year after signing an IndyCar deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
