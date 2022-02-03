Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled
WEC News

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024

A decision from Lamborghini is imminent on whether it will develop an LMDh prototype for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024
Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

Lamborghini motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna has revealed that the board will make a call on a car that would use the same Multimatic-built chassis spine and twin-turbo V8 as the LMDhs under development by Volkswagen group sister marques Porsche and Audi "within weeks, not months".

"If we take the decision to start to race in this category, we want to be ready for 2024 and so the clock is running fast," Sanna told Motorsport.com. "This means the decision is close to be taken: it should be make within weeks."

Sanna's latest comments come more than three months after he stated that Lamborghini was "closing" on a decision on a project he first outlined last summer.

Asked if the current timeline represented a delay in the sign-off process, he replied: "It is an important decision for the company, the biggest investment ever by the company in motorsport.

"And it is not only a matter of investment, but also strategy that needs to be linked to the product line. When you need to take this kind of decision to enter a top-level category, you need to align the entire company.

"This kind of evaluation takes time."

Lamborghini's interest in LMDh is long-standing: it initially evaluated a project independent of Porsche and Audi's in conjunction with Dallara in 2020.

Sanna described piggy-backing on the Porsche-led project as the "best opportunity" for Lamborghini back in July.

Porsche LMDh

Porsche LMDh

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

The Porsche, which is already testing (above), and the Audi will begin racing at the start of the LMDh era at next January's Daytona 24 Hours IMSA season-opener, with the Lamborghini potentially following a year later.

The LMDh rules allow manufacturers to impart their own styling on one of the four next-generation LMP2 chassis under development by Multimatic, Dallara, ORECA and Ligier.

The Lamborghini would be identical to the Porsche and Audi LMDhs under the skin, but would carry distinct aerodynamics.

Should the project be signed off, Lamborghini would become the seventh manufacturer to commit to LMDh after Porsche, Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Alpine.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled
Previous article

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol
European Le Mans

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Daytona 24 Prime
IMSA

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled
WEC

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled

Latest news

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024
WEC WEC

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled

Barnicoat joins Optimum squad for Porsche WEC assault
WEC WEC

Barnicoat joins Optimum squad for Porsche WEC assault

Ogier joins Richard Mille Racing to make WEC debut in LMP2
WEC WEC

Ogier joins Richard Mille Racing to make WEC debut in LMP2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.