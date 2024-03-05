All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WEC Losail

Lamborghini must be "realistic" about WEC hopes after Qatar debut - Kvyat

Lamborghini driver Daniil Kvyat feels the Italian manufacturer needs to remain “realistic” about its prospects in the upcoming World Endurance Championship races after a baptism of fire in Qatar.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:

Watch: Video Highlights FIA WEC Qatar 1812 KM - Lamborghini SC63 debut

Kvyat believes he and the Iron Lynx-run Lamborghini team must keep their expectations in check after concluding the first competitive outing for the new SC63 LMDh prototype at the Losail International Circuit in 14th place, five laps off the lead.

“We need to apply what we learned here,” former Formula 1 driver Kvyat told Motorsport.com. “Of course, we don't expect to make a huge step. We have to be realistic but we need to start applying what we learned here.

“I don't think we will see everything in the next round, but for future events, there are a lot of things. We compared ourselves in race conditions with everyone today and we will learn a lot.”

The #63 Lamborghini LMDh raced by factory trio Kvyat, Mirko Bortolotti and Edoardo Mortara ran reliably enough on its debut to see the chequered flag, only losing time with a front-suspension issue that forced Kvyat to slow down with three hours to go.

While the car lacked the pace to mix with other newcomers BMW and Alpine on speed alone, there were some promising signs as well, with Mortara giving a tough fight to Ferrari rival Alessandro Pier Guidi in the third hour after the #51 499P dropped down the order following contact with a McLaren GT car.

Kvyat believes the fact that Lamborghini was able to reach the finish on its debut was an achievement in itself, even so much because it is only running a single car in the WEC.

“I think it was important to see the chequered flag,” he explained. “It was a solid foundation this weekend. We did our first-ever qualifying simulation session and our first race, so it's very important to get as much data as we can. 

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We know we have a lot of work to do but to finish the race was very important already. [We had] small [issues], but nothing major. We saw the chequered flag.

“We sometimes took a bit of precautions to double check the car if everything is okay. We lost a bit of time. We knew it would lose some time. But we wanted to see the chequered flag today. 

“But nothing major. So well done to all the guys for this reliability.”

Kvyat’s team-mate Bortolotti described the Qatar 1812Km round as an extended test session for Lamborghini but was nevertheless pleased with how the car was able to finish the second-longest race on the calendar.

Lamborghini did manage to beat the second BMW M Hybrid V8 and the sole-surviving Peugeot 9X8 to the finish, but both cars were delayed by a number of issues.

 “I think we have to look at the positives, we can consider this a great start to the journey,” he said. “We managed to finish the race, which was the target for us. 

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s been an extended test as we have been learning with every session this weekend and I think it’s a good starting point for us. 

“There is a lot of work ahead of us that we are happy to continue. But for Qatar, it has been a good start by finishing the race and collecting a lot of useful data for the future.”

 

The SC63 will make its next race appearance in the 12 Hours of Sebring on 16 March as part of Lamborghini’s parallel programme in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The car’s next WEC outing will take place at Imola on 21 April.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar
Next article Why endurance racing is booming with a new breed of prototype sportscar

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre

Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre

WEC
Losail

Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre

Ferrari: No strategy would have "offset" gap to LMDh cars in WEC Qatar

Ferrari: No strategy would have "offset" gap to LMDh cars in WEC Qatar

WEC
Losail

Ferrari: No strategy would have "offset" gap to LMDh cars in WEC Qatar Ferrari: No strategy would have "offset" gap to LMDh cars in WEC Qatar

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel

Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel

Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years

Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years

Auto Automotive

Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years

Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about"

Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about" Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about"

Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry

Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry

WEC WEC

Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry

Prime

Discover prime content
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail Prologue
By James Newbold

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA