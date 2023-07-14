Lamborghini won’t expand beyond Iron Lynx in WEC and IMSA
Lamborghini has ruled out expanding its LMDh programme in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship beyond the Iron Lynx team.
Giorgio Sanna, head of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse motorsport department, has stated that Iron Lynx will remain the manufacturer’s sole representative in both series over the full life-cycle of the new SC63 unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday.
Sanna stopped short of describing Iron Lynx, which was announced as Lamborghini's partner for the LMDh programme for 2024 last November, as a factory squad, preferring the term “reference team”.
But adding a second such operation or making customer cars available over the course of the four-year programme up to the end 2027 is not in the plan, he explained.
“We were not looking to have more than one team for the simple reason that to approach LMDh in a customer racing way like we are doing in GT3 [with the Huracan], or like some other manufacturers like Porsche are doing, you need an organisation that today is not the one of Squadra Corse,” said Sanna.
“We have to keep in consideration the size and the capability of our structure, and at the moment we prefer to keep focused on one team whether we are managing one car, two cars, four cars, because the programme is very demanding.
“The target is to have Iron Lynx only as our reference team.”
That represents a change of stance from earlier comments by Sanna.
He had previously stated that Lamborghini would follow its business model in the GT3 arena by working with customer teams, which would receive significant factory support.
Iron Lynx will run one SC63 in the Hypercar class in a full WEC campaign and a second in GTP division in the North American Endurance Cup rounds of the IMSA series in 2024.
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh
Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.
Both Sanna and Iron Lynx team principal Andrea Piccini said that an expansion of their programme in year two is on the cards, but remains undecided at present.
“That is something we are already exploring,” explained Sanna.
“We have to evaluate the effort needed in terms of technical support, the cost of the project.
“When we will have a better picture, more understanding and more experience, then we will evaluate different scenarios.”
A two-car assault on the WEC looks likely for 2025, while mounting a full campaign on the IMSA series is “in the plan but not guaranteed”, according to Piccini.
He also raised the possibility of Iron Lynx running its US-based SC63 alongside its regular WEC car at the Austin round of the series next September.
A WEC car is then likely to be part of the Lamborghini assault on the Daytona 24 Hours IMSA season-opener in January 2025.
He explained that the plan is for Iron Lynx to mirror its 2024 Le Mans 24 campaign when the IMSA car will bolster its entry to two cars in the French enduro.
The race debut of the SC63 is scheduled for the opening round of the 2024 WEC in Qatar next March rather than the first of the IMSA enduros at Daytona in January.
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh
Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.
Sanna reiterated Lamborghini’s position that racing at Daytona next year is not scheduled at present.
But he suggested that could change based on the results of the initial testing of the car, while stressing the extent of the task Lamborghini, Iron Lynx and chassis development partner Ligier Automotive would face to bring forward the debut of the SC63.
“It is not just a matter of having the car ready to go,” he said.
“It is a matter of the team, the spare parts, the manufacturer behind [the programme] being ready to support us. There are many things to put together before we can start to race.”
Latest news
Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up
Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up
Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice
Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice
IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes
IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes
Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains
Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.